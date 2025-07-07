Unseen Footage of Cody Ware’s Horror Crash – NASCAR Community Raise Alarms Over Driver Safety After Chicago Fiasco

Cody Ware has been locked in a challenging 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and nothing exemplifies that more than his crash in Chicago. After returning full-time with Rick Ware Racing in the No. 51 Ford this year, Ware has shown flashes of potential, but subpar equipment has led to mid-pack finishes for most of the year. However, he always managed to stay relatively safe, even on high-speed ovals, but it was a street course crash that was sparking massive concern.

At the Grant Park 165 in Chicago, NASCAR’s unique street course showdown, an alarming crash thrust Ware’s season and safety concerns into the spotlight. Caught in a previous in-car video, Cody’s final lap impact into the tire barrier in Turn 6 has sparked heated discussions from fans, drivers, and safety advocates alike, questioning why NASCAR did not throw the caution flag sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cody Ware’s horrifying crash

Cody Ware started 35th on the grid after qualifying with a lap time of 1:39.681, just off the back of the lead lap. Throughout the race, he steadily worked forward. Neither winning stage 1, claimed by Michael McDowell, nor stage 2, won by Ryan Blaney, but showing grit, Ware hovered just outside the top 15 late into the final stage.

AD

With just two laps to go, Ware was carrying momentum on old rubber while running near the top 15. Dramatically, Cody Ware lost his brake rotor at Turn 6 and plowed into the tire barrier. However, he had to stay put in his car for 34 seconds until NASCAR triggered the caution that froze the field and handed Shane Van Gisbergen the win, right after the Kiwi took the white flag.

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck later confirmed that Cody had crashed hard into the tire barrier at 93 mph. In a post-race interview with Frontstretch, Ware reflected, saying, “I had to work our way up there. But I thought we had a solid top 15 today. They were running in the top 10, close to the top 10, towards the end of that race, and stayed out on old tires.”

Brake rotors endure extreme heat under repeated deceleration. On a street circuit like Chicago, where drivers brake from high speed into tight turns, there is no room for error. Ware’s rotor gave out at exactly the wrong moment, and the result was incredibly dangerous. In his interview, Ware made it clear what he felt about the late yellow caution.

Ware added, “Yeah. I mean, especially given the speed of how fast we were going into the barrier, obviously, I’m not going anywhere. There’s not much I can do at that point. But obviously, at that point, I’m just focused on getting out of the car and getting to a safe spot. But I thought it was a great race.” The crash, posted by NASCAR journalist Toby Christie on X, shows just how jarring the impact was.

Christie wrote on X, “Oh my goodness, the impact for Cody Ware into the tire barrier with two laps to go is even harder and more intense than I could have imagined. Thankfully, he was able to walk away. Man…”

Fortunately, he was fine. But the video of such a sudden and violent impact has heightened concerns. Some in the NASCAR community are calling for better emphasis on NASCAR’s timing and faster hazard detection systems. Former NASCAR driver and current analyst Parker Kligerman said that he spoke to Ware after the race and took to X and wrote, “Yikes… talked to Cody leaving the hotel outside the track. He was pretty shook up, but seemed ok.” The worrying part? This wasn’t a high-speed oval, but on a public city layout, the barriers and safety margins feel razor thin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR fans are shocked after the frightening incident

The NASCAR faithful didn’t hold back after footage of the incident surfaced. Crashing at 93 mph is no joke, and even the marshals standing at that corner of Turn 6 were stunned by it. With the marshal’s arm stretched beyond protective fencing and flying past within inches, fans immediately took to social media, stunned by what they had witnessed. One fan wrote, “Things could’ve ended terribly for that flagman there having his arm exposed. Would have took his arm clean off.” It wasn’t an exaggeration; replaying the terrifying crash confirmed how lucky the official was to still be in one piece.

Others couldn’t believe the race continued like nothing ever happened. One fan furiously wrote, “How was that not an immediate caution?!” The officials took 34 seconds to call the caution, allowing Shane van Gisbergen to take the white flag and win the race under yellow, as Cody Ware was taken to the infield care center. Seeing this egregious decision, another chimed in, saying, “What happened to safety first? 🤷🏻‍♂️”.

Another fan wrote, “Wow, that is crazy. I am glad he is ok. My man needs to keep his arm inside that fence.” The visual of a vulnerable human limb hanging into the dangerous zone as race cars barreled past at 100+ mph was enough to make even the most seasoned fan flinch. And perhaps the most jarring summary of the moment came from a fan who simply said what everyone was thinking, “Thankfully that flag person still has their arm 😳🤯.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The outpouring of reaction speaks to something deeper. Fans aren’t just looking for drama or viral moments; they are also demanding accountability. They have seen enough of this port to know that one second of oversight can turn into tragedy. And this time, it was way too close for comfort.