Unsold Fans Brace for Silly Season as Wild NASCAR Rumors Start Flying All Over the Internet

Well, well, well, it’s that time of the year again, isn’t it? The NASCAR offseason is creeping in, and with it comes the whirlwind of speculation, possibilities, and a lot of “what ifs?” Silly Season, that chaotic stretch where drivers, teams, and sponsors shuffle like a high-stakes poker game, is always ripe with drama and curveballs. It’s the time when rumors fly faster than a Cup car at Daytona, and fans cling to every whisper, tweet, and cryptic comment for clues about what’s next.

Last year’s Silly Season was a rollercoaster that left fans reeling. The bombshell that Stewart-Haas Racing was shutting down its NASCAR Cup Series operations sent shockwaves through the sport. A powerhouse team with a history of championships and race wins folding up shop? It was the kind of plot twist that had fans and insiders alike scrambling to make sense of it. And partly became the reason where most of the teams cashed in and locked drivers on multi-year contracts.

Now, as the 2025 Silly Season ramps up, the rumor mill is churning again, but things feel eerily quiet, at least for now. According to industry insiders, this year’s free-agency period might lack the fireworks of seasons past. Yet, as Jordan Bianchi notes, Silly Season has a way of surprising everyone. Just when things seem calm, a major move can drop out of nowhere, sending ripples across the Cup Series.

The only big team that is left to settle its business is Trackhouse Racing. With three charters and four drivers signed to the team, it is a precarious position for them. Much like last year, when they had to let go of Zane Smith to make space for Shane van Gisbergen. But, with the emergence of Connor Zilisch, not one but two drivers are now at the cusp of exiting the team. Daniel Suarez is the first one as he is one his contract year, while the other is Shane van Gisbergen, who hasn’t yet adapted to ovals.

Last year’s feeling of the thrilling win at Atlanta has worn out for Suarez, whereas SVG hasn’t fired off like many expected. It is a tough spot for Trackhouse Racing to be in. Kaulig Racing is another team that could be directly affected if there’s movement at Trackhouse. And like every year, there’s no clarity on who will drive for them next year. While it seems as if there’s nothing huge that could change the silly season, fans know from their experience that these projections can twist with a single move. As soon as Bianchi released his report on X, fans started chiming in, sharing their thoughts on how the silly season could play out.

Is Conor Zilisch ready for the Cup Series?

Trackhouse’s situation, with four drivers vying for three Cup seats, is the hottest topic. Daniel Suarez, a pending free agent sitting 30th in points, faces pressure from rookie sensation Connor Zilisch and teammate Shane van Gisbergen. One fan pointed out, “Suarez’s performance has been pretty lackluster last year and this year (so far) even when you parse out the bad luck. I know Zilisch is a hot commodity, but I think they would be insane to ditch Suarez and promote Connor. More experience never hurt anybody.” With only one year of national-level experience, Zilisch’s youth and limited oval racing background suggest another season in Xfinity could better prepare him for the Cup’s grueling demands.

It is as if Trackhouse is in the same cycle as last year, where they kicked out Zane Smith to accommodate SVG. And he’s doing pretty well at Front Row Motorsports. Placed 26th in the playoff standings, he is doing much better than both Suarez and SVG. And this fan was quick to point this out. “They kicked Zane Smith to the curb before he even had a chance to start showing speed, now he’s miles ahead of his old ride.”

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing’s reserve driver, also sparked lively discussion. One fan marveled, “Heim could potentially be top 5 all time in truck wins before his 25th birthday and without a cup ride.” Despite his readiness for a Cup ride, 23XI’s locked-in lineup of Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst means Heim likely won’t go full-time until 2027. Denny Hamlin’s confidence in Heim’s long-term future with 23XI reassures fans, but the lack of an immediate opening has some speculating about a loan move to Legacy Motor Club. And there’s a real possibility why fans are connecting these dots.

“Doesn’t Legacy gain an additional charter next year from RWR? I know there’s a lawsuit regarding it that RWR thought it was for one year and the contract has it for another. Would 23XI loan out Heim for a year to Legacy to give him a taste? Legacy has looked a lot better this year than last year. C Bell did something similar with Levine(sp) in the 96.” Another fan chimed. If LMC gets the charter that is in dispute with RWR, it will allow 23XI Racing to loan their star driver to another team for next year. He is Cup-ready, and in case Riley Herbst doesn’t step up big time, they know who is the perfect replacement for the No. 35 Toyota Camry.

Someone also threw in the 23XI Racing vs. NASCAR lawsuit angle, predicting that in case the France Family wins, the silly season that seems quiet could blow up big time. Drivers like Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson on the market would ignite a ripple effect within the Cup Series garage. “Could the silliness of silly season be impacted by the lawsuit? The trial is scheduled to begin on December 1. If Nascar wins, we could suddenly have some surprise free agents, right?”

What are your predictions for the silly season this year, and which driver or team is likely to make changes this year?