Unsold Fans Divided on Denny Hamlin’s Legacy as Michigan Heel Turn Echoes Boos & Cheers

Arriving at Michigan International Speedway, the Joe Gibbs Racing star faced unprecedented pressure. Days earlier, a federal appeals court overturned an injunction tied to NASCAR’s charter system, threatening the existence of his co-owned 23XI Racing team. Critics questioned whether age or distractions had dulled the edge of one of NASCAR’s oldest full-time drivers—a veteran with 700 Cup starts. Not to mention, he is still searching for his first championship win.

After back-to-back wins at Martinsville and Darlington, he suddenly found himself mired in mechanical issues. At Texas, the engine on his #11 car blew up, and at Kansas, clutch issues forced him to retire his car. But just as the Cup Series circus was headed for the road course race patch of the season, the JGR driver pulled off a huge win at Michigan International Speedway. More the speed, precision and strategy played a huge role for Hamlin in bagging his third win of the season.

Hamlin authored a textbook fuel-strategy masterpiece. When leader William Byron’s tank emptied on Lap 197, Hamlin seized the lead, holding it for the final three laps. The win—his third of 2025 and 57th career victory—broke Joe Gibbs Racing’s Michigan drought dating to 2015. This also made him the most winnigest JGR driver, eclipsing Kyle Busch. Well, he is 11th on the all-time win list, and if he continues this momentum, he could see himself in the top 10 soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Climbing from his purple No. 11 Yahoo Toyota, Hamlin ignited the crowd. Grinning at booing grandstands, he resurrected his retired catchphrase: “Daddy, I’m sorry, but I beat your favorite driver, folks.” When a reporter asked whose favorite driver, he smirked: “All of them.” He then flashed Ohio State’s “O-H” hand signal twice—a deliberate jab at Michigan’s University of Michigan faithful. This was typical Denny Hamlin behavior who turned into an antagonist in a direct response to the jeers and the boos coming from the grandstands.

AD

The brazen trolling split the audience, setting social media ablaze. And while Hamlin usually garners negative comments on social media, his antics after the race drew mixed reactions from the fans.

Never change Denny Hamlin

The victory theatrics triggered polarized reactions. Fuel strategy doubts emerged immediately, with one fan arguing, “You didn’t beat anybody. They were all trying to save gas. I’m sure in that quickie post-race tech, NASCAR didn’t check the 11 car fuel capacity.” While NASCAR’s standard inspection cleared the No. 11 (including the fuel cell), skepticism persisted. And technically, even if hometown hero Carson Hocevar was out there leading the race, he wouldn’t have made it on fuel. For all the missed opportunities and gripes Hamlin has had with fuel-saving races, he was glad to be on the sweet end of the stick this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m sorry, Denny, but you don’t have a cup champion patch on your fire suit after 700 starts.” This targeted Hamlin’s defining vulnerability: 0 Cup titles despite 57 wins, contrasting him with contemporaries like Kyle Busch (2 titles) and Kyle Larson (2021 champion). It has become a meme material for the rival faction to troll the JGR driver every year. However, Hamlin seems to have a different objective to solidify his status as a NASCAR legend, and that is to finish his career in the top 10 on the all-time win list. He is only three away from Kevin Harvick’s tally of 60.

Loyalists countered fiercely, declaring, “Ima roll with Denny the rest of the season. Let the haters hate.” This camp champions his heel persona as authentic rebellion against NASCAR’s “corporate-friendly” driver era. They cite his admission: “I thrive on 60,000 people rooting against me.” Even critics conceded entertainment value, with one noting, “Gotta admit…this was funny, especially when the pit reporter fed him the follow-up line…O-H was a grin too.” The “Daddy” callback—retired in 2024 after his father deemed it disrespectful—felt like a wrestling villain’s scripted taunt, while the “O-H” troll, orchestrated via texts with Ohio State friends, added playful spite.

Even some critics couldn’t help but acknowledge the impact Hamlin has on the sport, despite playing the villain. “Got to admit, I love this. Wouldnt say I’m a fan but have a lot of respect for what you’ve accomplished & what you do for the sport. You know what you’re doing when you say this, it’s great publicity 4 the sport. Keep it up Hamlin, we need more guys to like you to ruffle feathers!” This fan would pay a premium to see Carson Hocevar and Hamlin battling for a race win, and this goes to show how personalities play a vital role in shaping the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hamlin’s Michigan win epitomizes his career: resilient racing meets calculated provocation. As playoffs loom, he battles dual fronts—closing his championship gap and navigating 23XI’s charter uncertainty. His mindset remains unchanged: “I love making people feel a certain way, positive or negative.” For now, the heel leans into the boos, turning criticism into fuel.