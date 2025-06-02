Unsold Fans Tell Cleetus McFarland to Stay Away From NASCAR as Debut Rumors Stir

“He’s just a bada– race car driver that he fakes to be a YouTuber. I don’t think it’s the opposite.” That’s how Max Papis summed up Cleetus McFarland after the internet icon-turned-racer stunned the garage with a gritty top-ten finish in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Talladega. For McFarland, it was validation. Not just of his skills behind the wheel, but of his growing presence in real-world motorsports.

Known for outrageous builds and burnout competitions on YouTube, Cleetus has slowly shifted gears toward serious stock car racing. Now, whispers are swirling again. This time, not about another wild engine swap, but about a potential NASCAR Truck Series debut with one of the biggest names in American automotive muscle. But not every fan is revving their engines in support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cleetus McFarland’s racing career progress

Cleetus McFarland, known off-track as Garrett Mitchell, has become a household name among automotive enthusiasts. With over four million YouTube subscribers, he’s built a reputation on wild builds, drag racing records, and the spectacle of his “Freedom Factory” events in Florida.

In 2025, McFarland took his passion to the next level, competing part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East with Rette Jones Racing. His ARCA debut at Daytona ended in a crash. But after receiving driving lessons from Dale Jr., McFarland bounced back with a top-ten finish at Talladega and a dramatic ninth-place at Charlotte, despite rookie mistakes and controversy.

Rumors have recently swirled about McFarland’s next move. Reports indicate that he could join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as early as 2026, potentially driving for a new Ram Trucks-backed team if Stellantis completes its entry into the series. McFarland’s name surfaced in industry reports as a likely candidate, thanks to his growing racing résumé and massive online following. NASCAR has even promoted Cleetus McFarland’s ARCA races with live onboard streams, recognizing his ability to draw new eyes to the sport.

However, not everyone in the NASCAR community is thrilled about McFarland’s rapid rise. His chaotic Charlotte outing, which included a controversial decision during a caution and an on-track collision, drew sharp criticism from drivers and fans alike. Isabella Robusto and other drivers were mired in a pile-up, which was sparked by McFarland with 62 laps to go. Him spinning the tires on the 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford clearly indicated that he lacked professional racing experience, which is why the latest reports are seen as a concern for the racing community.

Let’s just say, the NASCAR community doesn’t want to see Cleetus McFarland more often in racing events. As the debate rages on, McFarland’s future in the Truck Series remains uncertain.

Fans voice concerns over Cleetus McFarland’s Truck Series entry

Rumors of McFarland’s potential move to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 have elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some express skepticism about his readiness for such a leap, citing his limited experience in oval racing. One fan commented, “Nothing against Cleetus personally, he seems to have a genuine passion for the sport, but seeing how he’s only run, what… 3 oval races, total?” ARCA Series is where the young and inexperienced drivers hone their racing skills, but in the Truck Series, there are serious competitors like Corey Heim and Layne Riggs. With no prior experience racing at the national level, this adventure could turn out to be humbling story, which his fans wouldn’t like to see.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cleetus McFarland, as we all know, has competed in three ARCA Menards Series oval events so far—Daytona, Talladega, and Charlotte. The fan question is justified as oval racing, especially at the NASCAR Truck Series level, demands far more than raw enthusiasm and a few promising runs. But not all the fans were against the idea. Some even appreciate his methodical approach to climbing the racing ladder. A supporter noted, “I like Cleetus, I’ve watched his YouTube videos for years now, I hope he does well. I also appreciate that he’s working his way up and not using his money/fanbase/sponsorship potential to just jump in Xfinity or hell even cup with a part-time/lower tier team.”

Unlike generational NASCAR drivers, Cleetus McFarland, a lifelong car enthusiast, started with grassroots drag racing. He built his reputation through hands-on projects and viral YouTube content. Rather than buying his way in or getting a ready-made spot, he’s methodically climbed the NASCAR ladder, earning respect by competing in ARCA and steadily proving himself on the track. But being a full-time content creator and a race can be a big undertaking, and this one of the big concerns that was flagged by the fans. “I think ol’ Cleeter has too many irons in the fire to compete full time in the truck series.”

However, “What a timeline we live in.” That single comment captures the surreal nature of Cleetus McFarland’s rise through the stock car ranks. Just a few years ago, he was known primarily for shredding tires at his self-owned Freedom Factory and delivering turbocharged chaos on YouTube. Now, he’s being discussed as a potential NASCAR Truck Series driver—possibly with backing from a major automaker. We might see Doge make a comeback through its brand Stellantis for the first time since 2012, and they have been looking to make a comeback in the sport for a decade now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a crossover that would’ve seemed unimaginable in the traditional motorsports world. Here, drivers typically grind through years of late models and regional series before earning a national seat. Yet here we are, watching a YouTuber with a mullet and a jet-powered Corvette enter the conversation for a professional NASCAR ride. Strange? Maybe. But it also signals just how much the sport is evolving.