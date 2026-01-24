Unsung JGR Hero Gets Fierce Hall of Fame Push as NASCAR Veterans Break Silence on Overlooked Legacy

Dale Jarrett knows Joe Gibbs Racing better than most, and this time he isn’t playing about. As NASCAR celebrated the 2026 Hall of Fame inductees, the Hall of Famer turned his focus to one particular legacy he believes has been overlooked for far too long. With Kurt Busch, Harry Grant, and Ray Hendrick officially welcomed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, attention is already shifting to who might be next.

Three more figures, two from the modern era ballot and one from the Pioneer category, are set to be inducted in 2027, and Dale Jarrett is pushing hard for a fellow JGR cornerstone who deserves to be front and center.

“But my one that I want on the ballot is not because he’s my brother-in-law, but because Jimmy Makar started and ran Joe Gibbs Racing for over 30 years,” he said. “Jimmy Makar was the first employee there, still goes to meetings to this day, even though that he is retired, when he’s not fishing, he’s at the meetings. But Jimmy Makar deserves to be there.”

The Cup Series champion and three-time Daytona 500 winner didn’t hesitate to bring up Jimmy Makar’s name when asked about future Hall of Fame candidates. This candidate deserves recognition that is far closer to home for the 69-year-old driver. Jimmy Makar, Jarrett’s brother-in-law and former crew chief, played the foundation role in one of NASCAR’s most successful organizations.

Makar took the most daring step by leaving Penske in 1991 to help build Joe Gibbs Racing from the ground up, one of the earliest and longest tenured members of the organization, and served as a crew chief for Dale Jarrett from 1992 to 1994, guiding the team to its first win at the 1993 Daytona 500.

And later helped Bobby LeBonte capture the 2000 Cup Series championship. But according to Jarrett, Makar’s impact extended far beyond race strategy.

From there, Makar transitioned into a leadership role as senior vice president of racing operations at JGR in 2002 and quickly became a key figure in the team’s overall competitiveness, contributing to victories and championships across the NASCAR top series as the team continued to grow.

Across his crew chief career, Makar’s teams amassed 22 Cup Series victories with three different drivers.

A Daytona 500-winning, championship-caliber crew chief with decades of leadership at the highest level, Makar retired at the end of the 2022 season. His resume alone, compared with his longevity, makes a compelling Hall of Fame case.

Additionally, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace could not agree more.

“Dale Jarrett just said something that I totally agree with,” he said. “He said. We’re gonna have to start putting people in the Hall of Fame. And had done more than winning. And they are not superstars. Dale Jarrett said I want to see Jimmy Makar. Jimmy Makar was on brother Rusty’s team, the Blue Max team, the number 27 Kodiak car. Jimmy Mark Makar was a great crew chief, but he started Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Whether Makar ultimately earns a spot among NASCAR’s legends remains to be seen. But with respected voices like Dale Jarrett and Kenny Wallace advocating for Makar, the 69-year-old’s name is now firmly part of the conversation.

However, with prospects in place, Jarrett couldn’t help but point to other pioneers of the sport, one of whom has long been awaited for induction this year.

Harry Gant receives a nod from Jarrett

Harry Gant turned 86 two weeks ago and was honored Friday night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, celebrating a stock car career that ended nearly 3 decades ago. Still, his appearance suggested he could climb back into a race car without missing a beat.

“I tell people that the first time I saw him was around 1970,” Dale Jarrett said. “When I saw him [Thursday] night, I hadn’t seen him in a couple of years, but I was just amazed at how he still looks the same.… It just looks like he could jump in and go.”

The crowd at the Hall marveled once again at Handsome Harry, who joined Kurt Busch and Ray Hendrick as members of the class of 2026.

Imago January 22, 2026, Charlotte, Nc, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver, HARRY GANT, is presented his exclusive blue jacket as heÃ s inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall Of Fame in Charlotte, NC. A jacket unlike any other for legacies unlike any other. Handcrafted with precision, the NASCAR Hall of Fame blue jacket represents a permanent place among the s greatest. Charlotte USA – ZUMAa161 20260122_aaa_a161_004 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Gant’s induction came in the seventh year of eligibility, fitting for a driver whose career followed an unconventional timeline. A short track standout, Gant didn’t reach the Cup Series until 39, an age when many drivers today are already thinking about retirement.

His rise was an unlikely blend of blue-collar roots and Hollywood polish. Discovered by Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham, Gant became the face of the No.33. With a movie star smile and a reputation for racing hard but fair, his ascent to NASCAR stardom was finally underway.

Moreover, he was a rare driver whose best moments came later in life. Some of the most iconic wins among his 18 Cup Series victories arrived after he turned 50, including a remarkable four-race winning streak in 1991 that earned the 51-year-old the nickname Mr. September.

He followed that run with the final victory at Michigan International Speedway in 1992, becoming the oldest winner in series history, a record that still stands.

And while the HoF induction took a while, the NASCAR community is glad that Gant’s achievements have officially been acknowledged.