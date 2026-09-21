Unsuspecting Ty Gibbs Targeted by NASCAR Reporter for Penalties Amid Veteran Journalist’s Staunch Defense

The fans in attendance at Bristol on Saturday night roared in approval as Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney threw punches at each other in the pit lane. It gave the moment an old-school NASCAR feel, with the sport posting multiple videos of the incident from several angles across social media. That said, there was another driver who played a small cameo in the sequence. And whether that driver should receive a penalty or not has become a topic of conversation two days after the race.

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Journalist Eddie Kalegi feels Ty Gibbs should be held accountable for throwing a water bottle while Hocevar and Blaney were brawling. Kalegi said on Motorsports Today’s podcast that it’s not something any driver should be allowed to do.

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“It’s a funny video, but you cannot have your drivers throwing objects recklessly into a crowd when everybody is paying attention to the fight, and nobody has any sort of self-defense,” Kalegi said on the podcast.

Massie was right in the thick of things when Blaney walked over to Hocevar and got punched twice. It was complete pandemonium, with more than a dozen people around the two drivers trying to prevent the situation from turning ugly. A video shared by the Frontstretch director shows a water bottle flying from the area where Gibbs’ car was parked, right toward him.

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There were reports that Massie was injured as a result of Gibbs’ momentary desire to be a part of the incident. But he later revealed that it was just his phone that got damaged. Fellow NASCAR media member Kalegi feels that’s enough to hold Gibbs accountable.

Co-host of the Motorsports Today podcast, Tim Moore, however, didn’t agree with this. He rightly pointed out that right before the cars came into the pit lane following Joey Logano’s victory, Hocevar had tried to “take a swipe” at Gibbs. So, although he didn’t suffer a DNF like Blaney did after making contact with the #77, he had a small bone to pick.

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The overwhelming sentiment among the NASCAR community is that neither Hocevar nor Blaney should be punished or fined. That’s despite Blaney instigating the post-race brawl and Hocevar landing two clean right hooks on the #12 driver’s face. NASCAR has wholeheartedly embraced what was the most exciting driver fight of 2026, which has garnered millions of views.

It’s good for NASCAR to have fights like this that draw attention from the wider community. That appears to be the feeling in the garage. Amid all this, it doesn’t make much practical sense for the sanctioning body to penalize Gibbs for something so seemingly minor in comparison. Moore, however, did say on his X account that the #54 driver owes Massie a new phone after breaking his old one.

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Gibbs, who was running a special M&M’s-themed livery to honor the late Kyle Busch in Bristol, lost his lead in the closing stages after a tussle with Hocevar and ultimately dropped multiple places to finish fifth. He also moved up to fifth in the Chase standings heading into Kansas.

Hocevar finished third and is now eighth in the Chase standings. Blaney, sadly, dropped two places to sixth after getting wrecked by Hocevar with 43 laps to go in the race.

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The Team Penske driver was livid and aggressively confronted Hocevar in the pit lane, which led to the much-talked-about altercation. Hocevar claimed he was simply defending himself from the inevitable, feeling that Blaney would have thrown the first punch had he not, while Blaney insisted that he had a good race ruined by the controversial Spire driver.

Whatever the case may be, NASCAR doesn’t seem to be leaning toward a penalty. All this has done is add an interesting subplot to the Chase, with the two drivers expected to be under the microscope when the cars take to the track in Kansas next weekend.