US Senate Candidate Launches Controversial Campaign Against Bubba Wallace Over Banned NASCAR Tradition

We all know that NASCAR has never been just about racing. It’s a sport rooted in American culture, identity, and, at times, politics. From its Southern heritage to its evolving stance on social issues, the garage has often mirrored larger conversations happening off the track. And now, that intersection is back in the spotlight. A U.S. Senate candidate has taken aim at one of NASCAR’s most sensitive decisions, dragging Bubba Wallace and the sport itself into a fresh, and deeply divisive, debate.

NASCAR’s most sensitive debate reignited

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“As your next U.S. Senator from South Carolina, my first call is gonna be to the CEO of NASCAR, Jim France. Sir, we wanna fly our flags again at NASCAR, and we don’t give a crap what Bubba Wallace thinks. South Carolina will rise again.”

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That statement from Senator candidate, Paul Dans, didn’t just stir controversy but reopened one of NASCAR’s most defining cultural battles. At the center of it all is Bubba Wallace, the sport’s most prominent Black driver, who played a key role in pushing NASCAR toward change.

If you guys remember, back in 2020, Wallace became the face of a pivotal moment when a noose was discovered in his garage stall at Talladega. While the FBI later determined it had been there since 2019 and was not a targeted hate crime, the incident ignited national attention. It also accelerated ongoing conversations about race, inclusion, and, most importantly, the symbols associated with the sport.

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Just weeks before that, NASCAR (under CEO Jim France) announced a ban on Confederate flags at all events. The decision marked a major shift for a sport long tied to Southern traditions, where the flag had been a common sight in the infield and grandstands for decades. For many, it symbolized heritage. For others, it represented a painful history of racism and division.

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That divide is exactly why the flag became untenable for NASCAR’s future. As the sport looked to grow its audience and present a more inclusive image, leadership deemed the symbol incompatible with its direction. Now, years later, that decision is being challenged again. And it’s not from within the garage, but from the political arena.

And once again, NASCAR finds itself navigating far more than just what happens on the track.

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Bubba Wallace’s stance on driver confrontation

“I don’t think so,” Bubba Wallace said when asked if NASCAR should fine drivers for confrontations. “When you’re done wrong, right, and it’s different. For me, I blame my dad, but I also respect how he was. But he was an eye for an eye, wasn’t he? When you’re disrespected, it’s a fine line of being a better person and making sure they don’t do that again, right? And, you know, when you feel like you need to step up for your team and your sponsors, you just—what Clint said about Newman, you know, at the All-Star Race—you poke them in the nose, right?”

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It’s a revealing stance, especially given Wallace’s own history of on-track confrontations. Back in 2022, after contact with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas, Wallace retaliated by hooking Larson’s car into the wall. The incident didn’t end there. Post-race, emotions boiled over into a physical altercation, resulting in NASCAR suspending Wallace for one race.

The pattern didn’t entirely stop. In 2024, Bubba Wallace found himself in another heated moment. This time it was with Alex Bowman on the streets of Chicago. After being spun, Wallace responded by driving into Bowman and sending him into the wall. NASCAR stepped in again, handing Wallace a $50,000 fine.

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It’s this duality that makes the current situation even more complex. Bubba Wallace has been both a central figure in pushing NASCAR toward a more inclusive future and a driver who embraces the raw, emotional side of racing. And now, as his name gets pulled into a political firestorm, that balance between passion, accountability, and perception is once again under the spotlight.