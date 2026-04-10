US State Governor Puts Historic Racing Tracks Under Legal Scrutiny With Shocking Last Minute Veto

With racetracks across the country already struggling to stay afloat due to economic issues, lawsuits are not something they can afford. To tackle this issue, the ‘Right to Race’ Bill was passed in Wisconsin, with both the Assembly and Senate agreeing to it. It seemed like the tracks in the state were going to get the much-needed security, but the governor decided to veto the bill, which has once again left the future of the racetracks in question.

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Wisconsin’s “Right to Race” bill collapse exposes legal fault lines around historic tracks

On April 8, 2026, it was an uneasy day for racing fans. Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin, decided to veto Assembly Bill 880 in its entirety, halting what would have been one of the most significant legal shields for racetracks in the US. What is even more upsetting is that the bill, formally framed as “legislation relating to nuisance actions against racing facilities,” had already passed both legislative chambers only to be killed at the governor’s doorstep.

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Assembly Bill 880 was designed to stop a very important problem in motorsports: racetracks that predate surrounding development facing nuisance litigation from newer property owners. If the bill had passed, it would have prevented such private and public claims against racetracks if the racetrack existed before the party complaining purchased or improved adjoining land within a defined five-mile radius.

It didn’t just end there; it also limited the power of local governments to create their own private causes of action that could bypass this protection. The only exception to this rule in the bill was if the racetrack undertook a “substantial and material expansion” that changed the intensity of the track.

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Evers rejected this bill on two grounds. First, he opposed that individuals would now face additional hurdles when trying to get a remedy from the court against a nuisance. Second, he also felt that the bill stripped local governments of their authority, as the bill preempted municipalities from passing ordinances aligned with community interests, something he could not stand by and witness.

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What must unfortunately be noted is that this has the potential to affect all major Wisconsin racetracks that would have fallen within the bill’s scope: Cedar Lake Speedway, Angell Park Speedway, Dells Raceway Park, the Milwaukee Mile, Road America, and Madison International Speedway. Most of these tracks are not only still active but have huge cultural and historical significance. The Milwaukee Mile, for example, has been hosting races since 1903 and is widely regarded as the oldest operating motor speedway globally. Road America, another track in the state, hosts over 500 events annually, attracting 800,000 visitors. The track contributes economically as well, generating over $100 million annually, with the statewide impact estimated at $403 million.

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Veto leaves tracks exposed as “right to race” laws rise elsewhere

The immediate consequence of the veto is not closure of these tracks but a sustained threat of legal exposure. The veto allows such tracks to remain susceptible to nuisance claims on any grounds, whether it be noise, traffic, dust, scheduling, or any other operational mechanics. In fact, local governments can also restrict their operations.

To better understand, we need to analyse comparative examples from other jurisdictions. The long-running dispute surrounding Lime Rock Park illustrates the durability of nuisance-based constraints. Racing began at the Connecticut circuit in 1957, but neighbor litigation as early as 1958 resulted in a permanent injunction that imposed restrictions on operations, including limitations on Sunday racing. This, in turn, led to multiple rounds of litigation and various court-mandated restrictions that the track now finds difficult to operate under. The municipality, empowered through these decisions, regulated the types of events and restricted the number of racing days.

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Against all this, Wisconsin stands out. While North Carolina and Kansas have recently adopted statutes that provide some immunity to motorsports venues against nuisance claims, Wisconsin has completely denied comparable protection. The state instead prioritized access to courts and local autonomy over regulatory protection. What this means for racetracks and whether they will survive this remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: without local community support, no racing speedway will be able to get through this.