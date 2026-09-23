Bristol reshaped the Chase picture as Kyle Larson emerged with the points lead, while Denny Hamlin slipped to second and Joey Logano captured a miraculous win. Yet it was Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar who dominated the conversation after their intense on-track clash spilled into a post-race confrontation. Veteran NASCAR analyst and broadcaster, Jeff Burton, enjoyed the chaos no doubt, but also believes one group needs to tread carefully when tensions boil over.

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“I will say the crews need to be careful not to get involved to get themselves in a situation where they’re going to be penalized. Didn’t see any need for that, but it was close. We got to make sure the teams don’t get involved, let the drivers do their thing. If you want to pull your guy out of it, pull your guy out of it. Don’t put the other guy in a bad situation, but I like the no-call on penalties,” Jeff Burton shared his views in a video posted on X.

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Burton’s comments came after NASCAR opted not to punish Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar for their post-race confrontation at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell confirmed Monday on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast that neither driver would receive a penalty for the fight.

The situation was not initially settled for everyone involved, though. NASCAR said it would review the actions of crew members who may have entered the confrontation, leaving open the possibility of penalties later in the week. Ultimately, that review did not result in any penalties.

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For Burton, that distinction is important. He believes drivers should be allowed to settle their differences without dragging their teams into the situation. A crew member stepping in to remove their own driver is one thing, but becoming an active participant can create a completely different disciplinary issue.

NASCAR has demonstrated that distinction before. Following the 2024 All-Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 after punching Kyle Busch during their confrontation. Two members of Stenhouse’s No. 47 team were also suspended for their roles in the altercation. Team mechanic Clint Myrick received an eight-race suspension, while tuner Keith Matthews was suspended for four races.

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Elton Sawyer explained NASCAR’s position at the time, saying, “I think it’s fair to say that when you have crew members and family members that put their hands on our drivers, we’re going to react.”

The same line has appeared in other major NASCAR confrontations. At Texas Motor Speedway in 2014, a late-race clash between Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski erupted into a massive pit-road fight. Gordon confronted Keselowski after the contact damaged Gordon’s championship hopes, while Kevin Harvick’s push from behind sent Keselowski toward Gordon and helped trigger a larger brawl involving members of Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske.

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NASCAR did not suspend or penalize Gordon or Keselowski for the confrontation, but several crew members were later fined and suspended for their involvement.

That history explains why Burton is drawing a distinction between driver aggression and crew involvement. NASCAR has generally allowed drivers considerable room to show emotion after incidents, particularly when the confrontation stems directly from racing. The expectation changes when crew members enter the fray and begin escalating the physical conflict.

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Bristol ultimately stayed on the right side of that line. Burton believes keeping it there should remain the responsibility of the teams. They should allow drivers to handle their own disputes while crews should solely focus on preventing the situation from becoming something bigger.

Blaney and Reddick look to rebuild their Chase campaigns at Kansas

“And as we go to Kansas, I think there is a tremendous emphasis on Blaney, who fell back to fifth. 52 points back. Obviously, that on-track incident, even if he had finished fourth or fifth versus where he ended up finishing, that cost him a tremendous amount of points. Can he get it back? And Tyler Reddick, who’s been so good on the mile and a half, and especially at Kansas, he is seventh. 61 points back. I think there’s a tremendous amount of pressure, but there’s an opportunity for him going to Kansas this weekend,” Burton shared his views on Reddick and Blaney as NASCAR heads to Kansas this weekend.

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Blaney’s Chase campaign has quickly gone from promising to precarious. After entering the postseason near the front of the standings, the Team Penske driver has suffered two consecutive DNFs, first at Gateway after a brake failure and then at Bristol following his late-race incident with Carson Hocevar.

Those results have dropped him to sixth and left him 52 points behind Kyle Larson, making Kansas an important opportunity to stop the slide. However, Blaney has an average finish of 13.6 at the track. He will need to get a strong result (a win or a top-5 atleast) at Kansas if he wants to move back into championship contention.

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Reddick enters the race from seventh, but his record at Kansas provides reason for optimism. The 23XI Racing driver has won twice in his last seven appearances at the track, including the spring race earlier this year. He has also shown a particular strength on the mile-and-a-half layouts that define much of the Cup schedule.

His 2026 season began with considerable momentum, but that form has faded as the year progressed. Kansas now offers Reddick a chance to reconnect with the performance that made him such a threat earlier in the season. With both drivers needing to recover ground in the Chase, the return to Kansas could prove particularly important.