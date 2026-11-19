Winning championships is supposed to make an offseason easier, but Hendrick Motorsports is heading into 2027 with plenty of work to do. Kyle Larson’s third Cup Series title capped another successful year for the organization, and its four-car lineup remains one of NASCAR’s strongest. Yet, two of those programs are about to look very different when the cars return to the track next season. The changes have raised plenty of questions, and a veteran crew chief has now offered a revealing look inside the operation.

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“As of this morning, my entire team is swapping. Alex, you know, we’ll come over to our team. We’ll keep our equipment, our cars, and there’ll be 48 cars in purple, and William will go, you know, with Adam and the team that they get fully assembled with a lot of good pieces that they have here and some they’ll have to get and take that team and get going. And so, yeah, like more of a full team swap for sure,” Rudy Fugle told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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Fugle’s revelation has exposed a much bigger change at Hendrick Motorsports than the organization initially announced. While the crew chief was already confirmed to move from William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 for 2027, his latest comments reveal that the entire operation will follow him. This is not simply a change of personnel at the top of the pit box. Hendrick is effectively rearranging two of its Cup Series teams.

Fugle explained that Bowman will take over the equipment and cars currently used by the No. 24 group, which will be converted into No. 48 Chevrolets with purple branding. Byron, meanwhile, will work with Adam Wall and a newly assembled crew.

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That operation will include several existing Hendrick personnel and resources, although Fugle acknowledged that some pieces will still need to be brought together. The arrangement means Bowman gets the established group Fugle has worked with for years, while Byron starts a new chapter with a different combination.

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The decision is particularly significant because Fugle and Byron built one of Hendrick’s most successful partnerships over the past six seasons. Since joining forces in 2021, they have collected 16 Cup Series victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025.

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They also reached the Championship 4 in three consecutive seasons from 2023 through 2025, while Byron secured the 2025 regular-season championship. Fugle was responsible for 16 of Byron’s 17 career Cup victories, making their separation a considerable change for the No. 24 program.

However, the move gives Bowman an opportunity to reset after a difficult 2026 campaign. He finished 26th in the championship standings, recording four top-five finishes and eight top-10s while missing four races because of vertigo complications. He also failed to lead a lap during the season.

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More importantly, 2027 will be his final year competing full-time in the Cup Series before Connor Zilisch takes over the No. 48 in 2028. Fugle believes they have a strong foundation from their previous interactions and expects the combination to win races, make the Chase, and compete for a championship.

Another departure also contributed to the reshuffle. Blake Harris, who had worked with Bowman for four seasons, is leaving Hendrick to become Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief at Trackhouse Racing in 2027. Their partnership produced a Cup victory at the Chicago Street Course in 2024, along with eight top-five finishes that season. Bowman expressed support for Harris following the announcement, making clear that their separation would not affect their relationship. However, his departure left Hendrick needing a new leader for the No. 48, opening the door for Fugle’s arrival.

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On the other side, Wall is getting his first full-time Cup Series crew chief opportunity after an impressive season with Corey Day in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The pair won four races in 2026, collected 12 top-five finishes and ended the championship in fifth place. Wall also has an existing connection with Byron, having worked with him in two O’Reilly Series races in 2025. They won together at Charlotte and finished second at Circuit of the Americas. Wall previously served as the lead race engineer for Kyle Larson’s 2021 championship-winning Cup team, giving him valuable experience within Hendrick’s top-level program.

Hendrick’s leadership has described the changes as part of a broader evaluation of all four Cup teams. President and general manager Jeff Andrews said the organization wanted to place its personnel where they could have the greatest impact. Vice president of competition Chad Knaus also emphasized the importance of finding the right fit between drivers and crew chiefs. The moves come amid a wider 2027 reshuffle, with Harris heading to Trackhouse and Stephen Doran moving to Spire Motorsports to work with Michael McDowell.

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For Bowman, the objective is clear: make his final full-time Cup season count with an established winning operation behind him. Fugle has already set expectations around victories and a championship challenge. Byron, meanwhile, gets a fresh opportunity with Wall, whose familiarity with him could help shorten the adjustment period. Hendrick has not simply changed two names on its crew chief roster. It has redistributed its resources in an effort to make both combinations stronger heading into 2027.