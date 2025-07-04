Veteran Cup Driver Downplays SVG’s Street Course Aura With Fiery 3-Word Shot Ahead of Chicago Duel

The Chicago race is just two days away, and the fans can’t keep calm. The two-time Chicago winner, Shane van Gisbergen, will be the favorite for the race, especially after being freshly boosted by his recent win at the Viva Mexico 250 on June 15. Apart from the many contenders that stand between him and the win, including the defending champion Alex Bowman, there is one veteran driver who is slightly less intimidated and seems confident of beating SVG this year.

Spire Motorsports’ driver Michael McDowell will finally look to go all the way to score a win on Sunday at Chicago, where he has been finishing in the top 10 in the past two seasons. On the other hand, though SVG enjoyed a record debut win in the inaugural season in 2023, last year his bid to defend the race win came to an abrupt end when Chase Briscoe crashed, and he was caught in his mess. Although the Kiwi driver seems to have the edge over the rest of the garage, McDowell isn’t counting himself out of the equation. In fact, he feels that he can give the Trackhouse Racing driver a run for his money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McDowell feels SVG is beatable

In a pre-race interview, McDowell talked with Bob Pockrass, who asked him if he could beat SVG and whether he was the favorite for the race. McDowell had a solid response to that: “Ah, I mean, yes and no. I mean, he wasn’t that great there last year. You know, I think that he’s had some standout races of no doubt. He’s an amazing talent, but he’s beatable. He’s not unbeatable.”

AD

When Pockrass reminded him of his recent Mexico win, McDowell immediately retaliated with how caution played a major role in helping SVG. The Lap 66 caution by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. flipped the script, as Ty Gibbs was in the but the caution forced him to pit, allowing SVG to grab that lead and ultimately win the race.

“No, it’s just caution fell right for him. I think Ty Gibbs and I would’ve given a run for his money,” But he also acknowledged his own comeback in the race, which could have been a threat to SVG if things were a little different. “Uh, but, you know the 16-second lead, you know, I restarted 18 on that last restart and drove up until the top 5, I don’t think that had I started next to him, he would have had a challenge.”

McDowell has had an impressive record on road courses but has limited experience on street tracks. His major wins, the 2021 Daytona 500 and the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, both came on the road. Despite that, his finishes at Chicago show good promise and make him a potential threat to SVG for the win.

Conversely, SVG’s record on the street has been better. Apart from his dream debut win in 2023, his last year’s victory at the Loop 110 in the Xfinity Series saw him have a thrilling head-to-head with Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs, when he ultimately swept past both of them. Now that McDowell has stoked the fire, it would be interesting to see how the two drivers will race in Chicago. And it seems like the FRM driver has already got all the support he needs to mount a charge against his rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gainbridge, Project Zin backs McDowell for Sonoma race

Gainbridge has been the anchor sponsor for the #7 Spire Motorsports team for some time now, and now they are extending their support to Michael McDowell. They are partnering with Project Zin to sponsor the No. 71 Chevy at the Sonoma Raceway. Project Zin will feature dishes and wine pairings from their top chefs and electric vintners in the Bay Area that will take place on August 15-16 at Bricoleur Vineyards in Sonoma, California.

All the proceeds from the events will benefit the Down Syndrome Connection from the Bay Area. “It’s a celebration of inclusion and possibility, and we’re so proud to support the incredible work of the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area through this event,” said Clay and Carrie Mauritson, one of the oldest grape growing families from Sonoma County.

“Teaming up with Gainbridge and Project Zin gives the NASCAR community a chance to reinvest in the programs offered by the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area and make a real difference in the lives of the children and families who need support. It’s going to be a special weekend all the way around, and I hope I can put on a good show for them,” McDowell added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, nothing but a win could now secure Michael McDowell’s playoff spot. But with back-to-back street and road courses, he will feel optimistic about his chances, and who knows, he can pull off a big surprise win.