Veteran Driver’s NASCAR Future Left in Limbo as 44-YO Team Faces Sponsorship Crisis

This one hits closer to home. It is no secret that being able to feel and run a truck team is a tedious task. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. shedding light on the funding situation in NASCAR’s lower series, one team seems to have taken shape out of that fear. Despite being one of the oldest teams on the grid, it may just be time to say your final goodbyes.

Parker Kligerman’s next chapter in NASCAR is hanging by a thread as Henderson Motorsports enters 2026 in what the crew chief calls a holding pattern.

The team has made it clear they would love to see Kligerman back in the No. 75 truck, but securing sponsorship remains the critical barrier. Without the funding in place, plans for the upcoming season remain on ice, leaving both the driver and fans in a state of suspense.

For Kligerman, the 35-year-old veteran with years of experience in the Craftsman series, even a part-time schedule requires financial backing. With Spiked Coolers as the only sponsor remaining, Kligerman has run multiple events every season; however, his 2026 races have not been announced yet.

And for a team that has stayed its ground ever since 1982, it is quite shocking. Although Henderson didn’t enter the Truck Series until 2012, the team’s overall history in NASCAR, spanning more than four decades, makes it one of the longest-running 10-year active organizations in the sport, second only to the legendary Wood Brothers Racing.

The No. 75 team made headlines during the 2025 season with a dramatic performance at Daytona, where the Connecticut native initially crossed the finish line 1st only for the victory to be overturned following a post-race inspection.

That near miss highlighted both the skill of the driver and the unpredictability of motorsports.

Now, Henderson Motorsport faces the equally daunting challenge of keeping that truck on the track at all, with their crew chief confirming that the team’s return hinges on finding sponsors willing to invest in a full- or part-time run.

With the 2026 season fast approaching, every week without a confirmed plan intensifies that uncertainty. Henderson Motorsports has promised that announcements will come once decisions are finalized, but until then, speculation is running high.

Fans are left asking whether Kligerman will make his return to the seat that made him a familiar name in the series or whether the No. 75 Chevrolet once again sit idle.

For the team, the clock is ticking, and the window to secure a sponsorship and keep a veteran driver in the series is closing fast. However, when one door closes, another opens. And this time, IndyCar ace Dario Franchitti is the one on top.

IndyCar star scores one race with Toyota-based team

Dario Franchitti is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Truck Series nearly 2 decades after his only start in 2007. That race, held at Martinsville Speedway, remains the Scottish driver’s only appearance in the series and a rare glimpse of the three-time Indy 500 winner behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck.

Imago Dario Franchitti GBR im Fahrerlager, Formula E FIA Weltmeisterschaft, Saison 8, Mexiko- City E- Prix, 11.02.2022, MEX, TV, Fernsehen, dreimaliger Sieger des Indiannapolis 500, 4 facher Indy Car Meister. TV, Fernsehen *** Dario Franchitti GBR in the paddock, Formula E FIA World Championship, season 8, Mexico City E Prix, 11 02 2022, MEX, TV, television, three-time winner of Indiannapolis 500, 4-time Indy Car champion TV, television.

Following that brief stint, the 52-year-old spent several years competing across NASCAR’s top two national divisions before returning to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Over his NASCAR career, he made 25 starts across the three premier divisions, highlighted by a career-best fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen in the Xfinity Series.

According to the latest announcements, the Scottish racer will return to the Truck Series with Toyota, though the team that will field his truck has yet to be revealed.

The 2026 Truck Series schedule already features several Toyota-backed teams, including Halmar Friesen Racing and Tricon Garage, but no confirmation has been made about an additional entry for the former IndyCar champion.