Veteran Insider Demands Changes to NASCAR Schedule, Requesting Iconic Track’s Return

On July 23, 2005, NASCAR journalist and motorsports writer Jeff Gluck and his father sat in the stands at Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) in Colorado. Together, they witnessed the final NASCAR Busch Series event held at that one‑mile, flat D‑shaped oval. On that day, David Green made a dramatic move, passing Clint Bowyer with just two laps to go to claim the last win of his career. That finish still resonates today among the region’s racing fans, which also marked the end of NASCAR’s brief but vivid tenure at the PPIR. And it’s with that backdrop of personal memory and dramatic racing that Jeff Gluck now places a bold request to change the NASCAR schedule in favor of the state.

The PPIR opened in 1997, drawing praise as “the fastest one‑mile paved oval anywhere”. It became known for hosting the NASCAR Busch (Xfinity) Series, Craftsman Trucks, Trans‑Am, IndyCar IRL, and more. For nearly a decade, it offered Denver-area NASCAR fans the rare opportunity to see major-series stock car racing within an eight‑hour drive. But the venue’s professional era abruptly ended when NASCAR’s parent company, ISC, acquired and shut it down. In late 2005, ISC imposed non‑compete clauses that kept top-tier racing away ever since. Despite the years that passed without televised NASCAR schedule events, the memories still linger. And that is why one former fan and current racing journalist’s plea has struck a chord with thousands of Colorado motorsport enthusiasts.

Can Jeff Gluck’s plea succeed in bringing a change in schedule?

Recently, Jeff reminisced about witnessing the last NASCAR event at this prestigious venue. “Took my dad to this race and we sat in the stands,” Gluck said on his X account. He drew directly from his own personal experience at the final Busch race at PPIR. The vivid recollection of “a great race and a big crowd” has evoked not just nostalgia for him, but a genuine disappointment at NASCAR’s absence from Colorado. As a respected NASCAR journalist, Gluck isn’t reminiscing as a casual fan. He is representing a broader, underserved fan base. His plea for NASCAR’s return is rooted in firsthand memory and professional credibility, and underscores what so many fans like him still feel. It’s the belief that the Rocky Mountain region has the fan base and appetite to host major racing once again.

Gluck further went on to comment, “We need NASCAR back in this state”. More than just nostalgia, this call reflected a larger yearning among fans in Denver who currently have to travel eight hours to Kansas to enjoy the nearest NASCAR track. This statement opens discussions about regional equity in NASCAR scheduling. Colorado has motorsport history, demonstrated enthusiasm, and a market ready to be tapped again. Bringing back a major race could reconnect longtime fans and nurture new ones. Furthermore, Gluck boasts credibility not just outside the track but also on it. Having attended that last race with his father and building his career covering NASCAR from the front lines, Gluck’s plea feels personal to fans from all over. It isn’t marketing speak. It’s an earnest testimony that could try to bring a change to the NASCAR schedule. But would this ever be possible?

It is certainly not an impossibility. This is because NASCAR has had a history of resurrecting or reviving classic venues. A good example would be the North Wilkesboro Speedway, returning in 2023 after a long dormancy. The sanctioning body has shown it can work with promoters or even past owners to reintroduce beloved tracks. However, building momentum for such a return could involve mobilizing fans through local racing clubs, grassroots events, and perhaps reaching out via social media campaigns led by proponents like Jeff Gluck. A revived NASCAR event at PPIR (or another Colorado venue) could benefit fans in Denver. This would reduce travel barriers, reinvigorate regional interest, and restore a historic Colorado motorsport legacy. Meanwhile, Jeff Gluck has been busy taking a stand for not just abandoned venues, but retired drivers as well.

Jeff Gluck’s loyalty to NASCAR’s roots shows again in Larry Mac’s remarks

Just as calling for NASCAR’s return to Denver, Gluck also made headlines in Charlotte. He took a firm stand on the recent Larry McReynolds controversy. Gluck’s sharp remarks came in response to a SiriusXM exchange that ignited backlash among fans, especially around comments perceived as dismissive towards legends like Mark Martin.

The dust-up began on SiriusXM’s “On Track,” when McReynolds, responding to a discussion about drivers in the playoff committee demanding the old system back, made a quip, “I bet it’s a driver that’s not won a championship”. This was widely interpreted as referring to Mark Martin or Denny Hamlin. The remarks struck a nerve with long-time fans and journalists alike. That tone‑deaf moment set the stage for Gluck’s intervention. Just as he channeled deep history and emotion about Denver’s racing past, his latest comments underscore a broader unwillingness to look the other way this time.

Gluck defended Martin, a Hall of Famer still voicing concerns about NASCAR’s playoff system. He highlighted Martin’s consistent, vocal stance despite never claiming the Cup title. Gluck framed the commentary as principled rather than opportunistic. In his view, a championless legend advocating for season-long integrity wields more moral authority, not less. That perspective has resonated particularly with fans who value long-term performance over flash-in-the-pan success.

Gluck’s defense of Martin wasn’t just about one comment. Rather, it was a critique of an entire mindset. When SiriusXM hosts oversimplify or dismiss legitimate critiques, they risk alienating a fanbase craving respect and transparency. Gluck amplified this sentiment not with rhetoric, but by emphasizing logic and fairness. His stance encouraged both hosts and governing bodies to listen more carefully.