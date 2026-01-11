Veteran Insider Goes Against Fans, Defends NASCAR’s ‘Redneck’ Rebrand in 3-Words

During the Prohibition era in the United States, moonshine runners competed against each other in a show of pride. While it was risky and illegal, it garnered enormous fame in the southern part of the country. This sport grew to be a prominent stock car racing series, which we now know as NASCAR. A sport that was labeled ‘redneck racing.’

The perception of NASCAR being a ‘redneck’ sport comes from its historical and cultural factors. That word is tied to rural, working-class Southerners, tough and self-reliant, who came from blue-collar backgrounds. The older fans don’t mind it, as they see it as a symbol of authenticity. But as NASCAR modernized, the younger fans don’t like it because it feels like a stereotype that portrays the sport as backward or uneducated. Now, as NASCAR is trying to go back to those very roots, two veterans are here to support them.

Ken Schrader is happy to continue the NASCAR “badge of honor”

Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader both discussed this on the recent Herm & Schrader podcast.

Wallace, speaking about this, pointed out, “Now everybody is using the word ‘redneck’ because it is a badge of honor. We are rednecks, and ‘hell yeah’ comes out. And NASCAR just says it’s gonna be called ‘Hell Yeah.’

“And so now, these line of commercials that come out, and they were on the gas right away. So at the bar we’re drinking even the Busch Beer in the counter, and I like it, some people say, well, it’s insulting my intelligence. I’m like ‘No, we’re all in the bar,'” Wallace added.

Wallace is trying to say how NASCAR’s ads today feel authentic and relatable, and not insulting. It is finally reclaiming the word ‘redneck’ proudly and not running away from it.

In response, Schrader mentioned that the sport has undergone significant changes over the years and gave his opinion on the topic.

“Our sport’s changed a lot, but that’s what started our sport. It’s that kind of stuff, and I say that, not always. But it’s always been. It’s been a big part of it, so yeah. You gotta do something. You gotta create some excitement. More power to them for going back to grassroots to create some excitement. I like it.”

Imago NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Ken Schrader during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

His final three words summed it up. But yes, what Schrader is also saying is how we must not forget the origin. And certainly it doesn’t have to be seen in a negative manner. They defend NASCAR amid the entire controversy that goes around with the word.

Things escalated more when former NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps used that word for Richard Childress, one of the most renowned names in stock car racing. He called him a “stupid redneck” and an “idiot.” Ultimately, we see that it led to Phelps’ resignation, but it brought the issue out in the open once again.

This incident highlighted a long-standing tension within the sport, as NASCAR has always been based out of the southern states of the US — syncing with moonshine runners, and blue-collar job culture.

On the other hand, they have been facing an identity crisis lately, where the sport is trying to hold on to its roots and trying to modernize it to grow globally.

But Wallace and Schrader’s support for NASCAR is clear on this issue, as they openly embrace the sport’s blue-collar roots and defend the “redneck” label as a badge of pride rather than an insult.

Kenny Wallace acknowledges NASCAR’s apology

Following Steve Phelps’ controversy, NASCAR fell into the line of fire. Criticisms and call-outs came from all over the world. Amid this, the stock car racing body tried to set things straight, with a promotional spot on the 2026 Daytona 500, a part of their ‘Hell Yeah’ campaign.

The commercial, which was shot inside a bar, showed how a non-racing fan is schooled by a hardcore fan about the mighty grandeur of the Daytona 500.

Wallace, like many others, noticed how NASCAR wanted to reset the tone. Speaking about it, here’s what the former NASCAR driver said in a recent video:

“I’d have told them what to do, how to get back in the good graces of all of us rednecks. I love it. So, do you like it that NASCAR is trying to apologize? I do. Do you still want to be mad at NASCAR? Do you want to be mad at them longer?”

For Wallace, the fact that NASCAR is making an attempt to amend things is more important. He appreciates their effort and in a way, urges the fans to do so too.