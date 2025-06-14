Veteran NASCAR Team Owner Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Storied Legacy

Earlier this year, Parker Kligerman crossed the finish line first at Daytona. The win was sweet. The underdog team, Henderson Motorsports, had stunned the field. But the joy didn’t last long. Hours after the race, NASCAR disqualified the victory. A ride-height violation stripped Kligerman and the No. 75 team of their hard-earned celebration. For Charlie Henderson, the team’s owner, it was a bitter pill. But he didn’t dwell on it.

“Our team put in a tremendous effort at Daytona, and we’ll move forward, focusing on the races ahead. We remain committed to providing Parker with the best equipment, and I am certain you will see our team in Victory Lane again this season,” he posted on X. His words weren’t just hope, they were a promise from a man who had spent four decades building something from scratch. But unfortunately, he won’t be able to witness a comeback story from his drivers this year. Henderson passed away on June 15, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that stretches well beyond the confines of oval racetracks.

Charlie Henderson: The underdog who never gave up

Henderson Motorsports confirmed the sad news over the weekend. In a social media post team said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our team owner, Charlie Henderson. Charlie was not only the driving force behind Henderson Motorsports, but also a beloved member of the NASCAR community and a dear friend to us all.” The message struck a chord across the sport. Henderson was the second-longest active team owner in NASCAR, behind only the legendary Wood Brothers.

The team also highlighted his values and his legacy. “He built this team on hard work, family values, and a love for competition that will continue to inspire us moving forward. We are grateful for the many years of leadership, friendship, and memories that Charlie gave to Henderson Motorsports and the entire NASCAR community,” the team wrote. They asked fans to keep the Henderson family in their thoughts and prayers. Notably, Charlie’s contributions went far beyond the racetrack. He made people feel at home.

He gave drivers a shot when no one else would. That was his true victory. While his NASCAR story began in 1982, his love for racing went even further back to 1975 at Kingsport Speedway, where he used to participate in local and regional tournaments. However, when Henderson Motorsports entered the sport, it started with a humble goal: to compete. Over time, that small team based in Virginia grew into one of the most respected underdog stories in NASCAR history. They ran part-time schedules, but they went all in.

In the early days, the team made a splash. In 1983, Ronnie Hopkins put the team in its first Daytona 500. A year later, Morgan Shepherd made the final Cup start for the team at Martinsville. But the breakthrough came in 1985 when they moved to the Busch Series with the No. 75 Chevy. Brad Teague drove to several top finishes that season, setting the tone for the years ahead. Then came 1987, the year Teague led the most laps and won at Martinsville. It was the team’s first major victory.

It also opened the door for others, as in 1989, Rick Wilson followed up with wins at Bristol and Dover. Wilson started on the pole and led the most laps both times. It wasn’t just about luck. These wins were earned through grit and dedication. Henderson Motorsports, despite its size, proved they could take on the giants. However, as the sport evolved, the team transitioned to the Truck Series in 2012. Caleb Holman was the early face of the No. 75 truck.

Then came Parker Kligerman, who made the No. 75 Chevy Silverado a contender. In 2017, he gave Henderson their first Truck Series win at Talladega. Five years later, in 2022, he won again at Mid-Ohio, their only road course victory. In total, Henderson Motorsports made 24 starts in the Cup Series, 298 in the Xfinity Series, and 108 in the Truck Series. They collected five wins and eight poles. But the stats only tell part of the story. The rest lives in the garage walls, the team’s bonds, and the memories built over 40 years.

Parker Kligerman pens emotional message for his late boss

When the news of Charlie Henderson’s passing was made public, Parker Kligerman didn’t hold back. His message was raw, emotional, and full of gratitude. It wasn’t just about racing. It was about family. “Very sad day for this sport and the Henderson family. Charlie, his whole family & this race team have meant so much to me over the last decade. When I first got to Henderson Motorsports I’ll never forget looking at a banner in their race shop full of the amazing drivers who had driven for them since the 70s. True heroes of the sport. I wasn’t sure if my name would make it up on that banner, but by the time we got our first win, I knew I had a home,” Kligerman wrote.

That home, Henderson Motorsports, gave Kligerman a second chance when few others would. And he never forgot it. “Charlie and his family, in some of my tougher moments in my racing career, have always been there to give me a shot and truly believed in me when many others didn’t. And together we have done some incredible things!” Notably, after a blistering run with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2011, Klingerman was struggling before joining Henderson Motorsports.

Upon joining Henderson in 2017, he saw a quick resurgence. In his debut season with the team, he notched 1 win, 5 top-10s, and a 12.3 average finish in just 7 races, showing immediate compatibility with the organization. While he struggled in the next four seasons, he made a blistering comeback in 2022. He again posted a 9.2 average finish, matched his career-best 1 win, and added 4 top-5s, 8 top-10s, and 68 laps led in 12 starts, reviving hopes of sustained competitiveness.

But it wasn’t just about wins. Charlie’s dedication ran deep. “It was all led by Charlie, who would always push us to make the cars faster. He’d ask us incessantly, ‘what do you need to win?’ He was so dedicated even when it wasn’t in his best financial interest,” Kligerman recalled. He closed his tribute with words that hit hard: “Thank you Charlie for being the incredible, supportive, passionate racer that myself and many other racers owe a debt of gratitude for your support and love of racing.”

Charlie Henderson’s passing marks the end of an era for NASCAR’s underdog faithful. He led with belief, fought with heart, and built a racing family that thrived against the odds. His legacy lives on through every lap turned by the No. 75 and every driver who found hope in his garage. While he is gone, the trucks will still run. The banners will still hang. And the No. 75 will still roll down pit road. Every lap it runs now carries his name. Every finish, a tribute to the man who built a legacy from grit, faith, and love for the sport.