Veteran Track Owner Admits to Father’s Grand NASCAR Dream That Slipped Away Without a Fight

Marcus Smith is the current president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, the company behind major NASCAR ventures like Texas and Sonoma. From reviving racetracks to setting up gimmick-filled All-Star races, Smith has been swinging like a pendulum between good and bad in the eyes of fans. However, his father held an untouchable legacy in NASCAR.

Bruton Smith was a legendary motorsport promoter who built Speedway Motorsports into a powerhouse, launching iconic venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway, which opened in 1960 and expanded throughout the 1990s and 2000s. A hands-on figure, he carried a vision of NASCAR as both sport and entertainment, and he pursued ambitious growth tempered with stubborn persistence. However, there was one dream that got away from him, one that Marcus remembers to this day, and he told Kevin Harvick about it on a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast.

Marcus Smith taps into the potential of reviving a lost racetrack

Joining the family business in 1996 as a sales associate, Marcus Smith climbed the ranks, becoming new business development manager in 1999, EVP of sales and marketing in 2004, and president in 2008. He eventually took over as CEO in 2014, ushering in the company’s shift from public to private in 2019 and spearheading bold moves like dirt races at Bristol.

Bruton and Marcus worked together on initiatives like the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway and the high-stakes Nashville fairgrounds project, reflecting both generational passion and shared perseverance. However, as there always is, there was one venture that got away from Bruton Smith, which Marcus recalls. On the Happy Hour podcast, Marcus recalled a deeply personal family aspiration: his father’s plan for a racetrack in Myrtle Beach.

Marcus Smith goes on to say, “It wasn’t my idea, but it was my dad’s idea was, he had a couple of things that he was working on to possibly put a racetrack at in Myrtle Beach. And, you know, race tracks in destination markets, it’s really helpful. You know, think about Las Vegas, Sonoma. You’ve got these destinations that people want to go to anyway. So having a racetrack in a place like, you know, Myrtle Beach, that’s big.” And although discussions progressed to potentially purchasing the Myrtle Beach Speedway, the project never moved past the concept. This dream occurs in today’s ongoing work, the Nashville fairgrounds, Bruton’s enduring legacy, and Marcus’s commitment to possibilities, even if they span years.

Rambi Raceway, later Myrtle Beach Speedway, opened in 1948 as a dirt track near Conway, South Carolina. It first hosted the NASCAR convertible division and Cup Series from 1958 to 1965. And in 1968, investor Nick Lucas paved the way to tap into the booming Myrtle Beach tourism market. Bill Hardy became co-owner in 1987, and from 1988 to 2000, the Busch (Xfinity) Series was held there, expanding to the Myrtle Beach 250.

And in 2012, efforts led by SC Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer and promoter Robert J. Lutz brought new life; the Speedway group bought the facility and launched the Icebreaker series and upgraded amenities. However, NASCAR saw the death of the Myrtle Beach Speedway in May 2020; developers bought the site, and the final race ran in August 2022 led to the demolition of it in December 2021, and by the summer of 2023, only traces, dirt outlines, and rubble remained. Some townhouses and a pond were added in turns 1-2; turns 3-4 remain untouched for now.

Plenty of big names have found Victory Lane at Myrtle Beach Speedway over the years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. grabbed the first of three late model wins there back in 1994, and the Xfinity Series has its fair share of stars taking the checkered flag, too. Drivers like Jimmy Spencer, who won twice there, along with veteran Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, Larry Pearson, David Green, Elliott Sadler, and Randy LaJoie. Jeff Green closed things out strong, winning the final two races at the track in 1999 and 2000. Now, as the Cup garage heads to Dover, Marcus Smith just revealed his plans for putting another iconic NASCAR track on the map again.

Marcus Smith reveals his favorite racetracks

When it comes to bringing tracks back to life, Marcus Smith might just be the sport’s very own racing revivalist. During the Happy Hour podcast, Smith lit up when Kevin Harvick asked about his favorite races. After reminiscing about a childhood night race at Charlotte in the 90s, Smith shifted gears and picked the 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, calling it one of the most meaningful moments of his career. He said with a smile, “The other one probably is that first All-Star race at Wilkesboro. To see the incredible, positive impact that we had on a community. Be able to able to bring North Wilkesboro Speedway back.”

Speedway Motorsports, now run by Smith, owns a fleet of NASCAR tracks, including North Wilkesboro, Charlotte, and Dover, where the Cup Series is hosting a race this weekend. And the 2023 All-Star race became a fan favorite. Kyle Larson pulled off a masterclass, storming from 16th to the win. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick rounded up second and third, followed by Chase Briscoe, back when Stewart-Haas Racing still existed, alongside Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

Marcus added, “To see the impact that they had in the community, and all the fans that came all over with all their stories, I heard so many stories about when people were there, when they were younger. They came with their dads, or they came with their friends, and it really just made me feel really good about reviving that place.”

North Wilkesboro hosted the All-Star race again this year, with Christopher Bell taking the win. The event has bounced around over the years, from Texas to Bristol, Charlotte, and Atlanta, but something about Wilkesboro just clicks. Let’s be honest, with Marcus Smith breathing new life into tracks left for dead, one must wonder, could Myrtle Beach be next? Let us know your take on this in the comments section.