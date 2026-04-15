Vile Insult Thrown at NASCAR Veteran as Local Protestors Gang Up Against $116M Agenda

Imagine starting an organization only to stop a historical track’s renovation for NASCAR and taking digs at some of the sport’s most respectable figures. Well, that is exactly what Nashville CARE, an organization working against the redevelopment of the Nashville Fairgrounds, seems to be doing as they responded to Kenny Wallace’s post supporting the renovation of the Speedway. There has been quite some commotion against the track’s expansion, and while the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and others are pushing hard, organizations like Nashville CARE seem to be the major hurdle.

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Kenny Wallace labeled “The Lesser Wallace”

“Interesting to see Kenny Wallace (aka “The Lesser Wallace”) chiming in on Nashville from the comfort of his La-Z-Boy chair in Missouri,” read a recent social media post from Nashville CARE.

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There has been a possible talk of bringing NASCAR down to the track through some massive renovations, which could reach up to $116 million. But at the end of the day, it would be an amazing experience for the racing fans, would help the city pull in more profit via tourism, and generate profit for NASCAR, too. However, the CARE organization is not in agreement with that.

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Despite this, the city’s leaders seem positive towards a possible renovation of the historical track that has seen legends like Dale Earnhardt race on it. Freddie O’Connell, Mayor of Nashville-Davidson County, recently said, “The mayor’s office continues to discuss with multiple stakeholders how to improve the remaining facilities at the Fairgrounds.”

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The Nashville CARE group has been making some interesting observations. One of their recent social media posts claimed that the race at Bristol struggled to gather 30,000 people, labeling it “embarrassing.” For this reason, they claimed there was no reason to have another race in Nashville.

While their insult towards Kenny Wallace seemed rather harsh, labeling him “The Lesser Wallace” (a probable comparison to his brother, Rusty Wallace), he seemed to be making the most of it. He hit them with a straight reply: “Yes, I am the lesser Wallace, and I am crazy. But still enough for you to care about, so I win. It’s obvious you don’t love Nashville like I do.”

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At the end of the day, it’s a group that loves racing against another that does not. The Fairgrounds Speedway is an important landmark for motorsports, and having a NASCAR race there would be a massive success. But currently, the efforts look to be making little impact.

Dale Jr. wants to fix the issue with Fairgrounds for a possible NASCAR debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a man of the people. He is one of the most beloved and respected figures in NASCAR, and he has been making the most of his power to get the attention the Fairgrounds Speedway needs. Being the co-owner of the CARS Tour, he managed to host a race there and pull in a massive crowd. While this did get the track some attention, it is seemingly still not enough to get NASCAR to race down here.

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At the same time, however, Dale Jr. also understands the issues the local community faces, the noise pollution being one of those. But he also claimed that the issue can be overcome with some developments around the track.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 13, 2026 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach, Daytona International Speedway, Florida, USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20260213_mjr_su5_049

“To be able to help the local community and [reduce] the burden on the local community. The noise is a burden, but we can fix that. We can make that better and continue to race here,” he said after the race.

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Now, while he does claim this, it is hard to comment if there is a possible solution to the noise problem. The Fairgrounds has been hosting races for over a century at this point, and the impact the track would have if NASCAR were to race here is quite understandable.

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At the end of the day, however, groups like the Nashville CARE have their valid reasons, but there are better ways to snatch the attention of the people, and disrespecting the legends of the sport does not seem to be getting them the support they expect.