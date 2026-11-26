For a few seconds, the race-control and press room at Autódromo Internacional Zilmar Beux looked as though it had been hit by an explosion. Windows burst, partitions topple, furniture was swept across the floor, and people scramble away from flying glass.

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CCTV footage of the incident, shared by TMZ on X, offers a frightening look at the storm that struck the Brazilian circuit in Cascavel on November 20.

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The venue has a NASCAR connection, too. Autódromo Zilmar Beux hosted the second round of the 2026 NASCAR Brasil Series on May 2-3, with Gabriel Casagrande and Nicolas Costa taking the two race wins. The November storm, however, hit while the circuit was preparing for the 40th edition of the Cascavel de Ouro endurance event, not during a NASCAR Brasil race. NASCAR Brasil’s official preview confirmed the circuit’s place on its 2026 calendar.

The footage captured the moment at around 4:05 p.m. local time on Friday. People inside the room try to get out of the way as the windows give in and debris moves through the space. The damage was not limited to the building. Tents around the venue were blown down, and the circuit’s timing system was compromised. Organizers suspended the rest of Friday’s activities before the Cascavel de Ouro program resumed the following day, as reported by Band.

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The reported wind speed quickly became a talking point. The Paraná environmental monitoring service, Simepar, recorded a gust of 66.2 km/h (41 mph) in Cascavel at 4:15 p.m., roughly 10 minutes after the CCTV footage was recorded. That figure was a reading from the city’s weather monitoring network, not a measurement taken inside the racetrack.

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More importantly, the region was already under an orange-level warning from Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (INMET), which forecast wind gusts between 60 and 100 km/h, heavy rain and the possibility of hail, as reported by CGN.

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The warning matters when assessing the footage. The 41 mph reading was not the upper limit of what forecasters expected, nor does it establish the precise wind speed that struck the building. The wider storm system caused damage across Paraná.

Simepar confirmed tornadoes in Foz do Iguaçu and Manoel Ribas that afternoon, but there has been no confirmation that a tornado touched down at the racetrack. The circuit was hit by a severe windstorm amid a broader outbreak of dangerous weather.

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The footage also prompted questions about the people inside the room. One viewer asked, “Did you guys notice people running to save equipment and not themselves?”

Another joked, “Boss ‘ok everyone let’s get back to work’,” while a third posted, “Keep playing with Mother Earth, and she will win every time.”

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The clip showed people moving quickly as the room came apart, but it does not establish what they were trying to protect or what happened immediately before and after the footage.

Other reactions focused on the construction and the wind reading. “That’s what happens when you build out of paper and plastic film wrap. 41 MPH is a joke!” one commenter wrote.

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Another argued, “That is WELL north of 41mph winds. That is at least 60mph.” Neither claim is established by the available weather data. The 41 mph figure was recorded nearby, while the official warning allowed for stronger gusts.

One commenter compared the conditions with Florida, writing: “They must have some crappy building codes in Brazil. A 41 mph wind gust is nothing here is FL. We are supposed to get 40 mph wind gusts tomorrow and its just a typical November day here. Shouldn’t be blowing the building down.”

Another claimed, “Brazil is so behind on awareness of severe weather.. this major storm was probably briefly announced as ‘windy weather’. Then after-the-fact they make a sensational report of the devastation. smh.” Those are opinions posted in response to the footage, not verified assessments of Brazilian building standards or public weather warnings.

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There were conflicting reports about injuries at the venue. Band reported that nobody inside the room seen in the CCTV footage was hurt. Local outlet CGN, citing a security worker at the event, reported that two people were injured elsewhere at the autódromo and taken to hospital, with neither injury considered serious.

The storm did not ultimately cancel the Cascavel de Ouro. Friday’s activities were halted, but the event resumed on Saturday, November 21. For a circuit that has hosted NASCAR Brasil cars racing wheel-to-wheel, the footage is a stark reminder that the biggest threat at a racetrack does not always arrive at speed or under a green flag.