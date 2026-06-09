“Want Him to Make…Mistakes”- Dale Jr. Goes Against Entire NASCAR Garage With Uncharacteristic Carson Hocevar Call

It feels rather uncanny to hear something like this from Dale Earnhardt Jr. After all, Jr. has never been the one to promote senseless aggression. But at the end of the day, just like he resorted to an aggressive style of racing to claim victory at Talladega in 2015, he appreciates Carson Hocevar for making it a part of his personality and giving the NASCAR audience something to look forward to.

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“Yeah, I think we are going to call him out when he’s at fault for things like that, and that was definitely it. He started the wreck, and that’s what happened today, but I want him to make those mistakes,” Dale Jr. said when addressing Carson Hocevar and his actions during the race at Michigan.

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Clearly, Dale Jr. wasn’t excusing the Michigan crash that Hocevar apparently initiated. What Junior is arguing now is that the product Hocevar generates, the tension, the unpredictability, the sense that anything can happen when the No. 77 is running up front, is exactly what NASCAR needs from a young driver at this stage. A sanitized Hocevar, who doesn’t overcommit, never pushes forward, is a less compelling Hocevar.

“I don’t want him to really change. As a fan and as a broadcaster, what he did today was make the race unique, and if he cleans it up, then I am not sure I am going to like what I see, so I kind of like the drama that he brings. I think that all of us have a different role in this whole deal. And he’s got a hat to wear, and he wears it well,” Junior added.

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After all, NASCAR is dealing with an entertainment problem that aggressive young drivers can solve. Pack racing at superspeedways is largely a waiting game until someone forces a decision. And Hocevar has acknowledged this is a deliberate part of how he operates.

Back in 2025, when Dale Jr. himself asked Hocevar on air whether he views aggression as a tool, Hocevar said: “I think there’s just multiple ways to skin the cat of it. I’d show my nose really early; he’s probably going to want clean air, he’s going to run. I’m going to take that hole, or I’m gonna at least make him go higher.”

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His aggression, hence, isn’t all over the place; he plays it like a chess move.

Going back to his full-time Craftsman Truck Series years from 2021 to 2023, Hocevar was already making more than his fair share of on-track rivals. Many will remember the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series Phoenix championship race, where Hocevar’s aggression may well have cost Corey Heim the title.

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He has carried that reputation into his Cup career and owns it.

“I already have that image, right? As it’ll never go away,” Hocevar said in 2025. “I could go three years from now, and it’s just like — oh, I’m back.”

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His crew chief, though, has a more charitable read of it: “He forces the issue a lot, but with his talent level, his 90% is a lot of guys’ 100% or 110%, so some of the things that people think are aggressive are under his control,” crew chief Daniel Green said after the Talladega win in April.

However, Ross Chastain’s case study offers a few takeaways for Hocevar, hopefully.

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Ross Chastain is one of the most recent examples of what happens when that edge gets managed away. His Hail Melon move – a last-lap wall-ride at Martinsville in 2022 that shot him from tenth to fifth and into the Championship 4, out-dueling Denny Hamlin for the final spot was penalized out of existence.

NASCAR added a rule for 2023, making any deliberate wall-riding move a timed penalty, citing safety rule 10.5.2.6.A, sending a message to the garage about what kind of aggression would not be tolerated. Chastain absorbed that message. The same guy who was notorious to the entire grid in his initial Cup years is hardly seen making a daring pass or forcing the grid to make way for him nowadays. That evolution may have made Chastain more tactful, a manageable teammate and competitor, but it cost NASCAR one of its most watchable personalities.

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Hocevar has so far resisted that arc. After the Michigan crash, he sat on the pit wall with a blank look while Bubba Wallace delivered an animated lecture, and when it ended, Hocevar patted Wallace on the shoulder, offered a few smiles.

“I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t mean to do that.’ I obviously feel bad that I wrecked them and everything, but my intention wasn’t to wreck anybody, really,” Hocevar later reflected on that conversation.

Regardless, Josh Berry jokingly called him ‘The Intimidator’ on the radio, a direct comparison to Dale Earnhardt Sr. himself. Fans have drawn the same parallel. The comparisons aren’t entirely absurd: both drivers came up through the lower series wearing aggression as a brand, and both found Talladega as the stage where that brand got its biggest showcase.

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For Hocevar, it came when he took his first career Cup win at Talladega in the Jack Link’s 500, beating Chris Buescher by 0.114 seconds after a three-lap shootout to the flag, completing it in his 91st career Cup start. He spent the final 30 laps managing two racing lines near the front, with calculated aggression, not recklessness, at one of NASCAR’s most punishing tracks.

What followed the checkered flag was one of the most unusual victory celebrations. Hocevar celebrated by sitting on the window ledge of his No. 77 Chevrolet and driving his victory lap around the 2.66-mile superspeedway from outside the car. His 6-foot-4 frame helped him pull it off. But he is also fixated on the future.

Carson Hocevar is hungry for more!

At Michigan, despite triggering a nine-car crash mid-race, Carson Hocevar came home fifth. But he slammed his helmet on the roof of the No. 77 at the end of the race, furious at fifth, when he’d led 21 laps and felt he had a car capable of winning.

Fifth place at home, after all, could never be enough for the Portage, Michigan native.

With 39 laps to go in the FireKeepers Casino 400, Denny Hamlin blew past Hocevar and Daniel Suarez to take the lead and cruise to his 63rd career Cup win. That was the moment when Hocevar knew the race he wanted more than any other this season had slipped through his fingers.

“The second he got around us, I knew it was going to be difficult,” Hocevar told reporters after the race.

“The (No.) 7 (Suarez) got by me, and I had a run on him and was like, ‘OK, I feel like I’m faster. I’ll be able to kind of hunt down the 11 (Hamlin), or at least try and stay in his draft and kind of use his tow to take advantage.’

“I doubt I could have passed him, but I could have stayed closer, but just got blocked all the way to the line and just made some bad moves on my part with what was in front of me.”

Still, his spirits are far from broken.

“And then I’m like, ‘Well, this is probably the most important race to me. So try again next year.’”