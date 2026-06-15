“Want to Be Like Dale Earnhardt or Kyle Busch”- Cup Veteran Drops Hard Ultimatum For Carson Hocevar With Chilling NASCAR Warning

Carson Hocevar has spent the first half of the 2026 season proving why NASCAR sees him as one of its brightest young stars. The Spire Motorsports driver finally grabbed his first Cup Series win at Talladega, has worked his way into the top 10 in points, and rarely goes unnoticed on a race weekend.

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The problem is that the attention doesn’t always work in parallel to speed. Over the last two years, Hocevar has built a reputation as one of the garage’s most aggressive drivers. Some fans love it but some drivers don’t. And as comparisons to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Kyle Busch happen quite often, Brad Keselowski believes there’s one thing missing from that conversation.

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“If you want to be Dale Earnhardt or Kyle Busch, you’ve got to win,” That was Keselowski’s message via NASCAR on Amazon Prime when asked about the growing comparisons between Hocevar and two of NASCAR’s most feared competitors. The RFK Racing co-owner expects mistakes from a young driver still learning the Cup Series

.”Well, you know, when you come into this sport as a new driver with the talent that Carson Hocevar has, you’re going to make some mistakes,” Keselowski said. “Some things are going to happen.”

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What concerns him is how long those mistakes can continue before the garage stops giving Hocevar the benefit of the doubt.

“The challenge I see for Carson is that there’s only so long you can get away with this before it comes back to bite you.”

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Keselowski’s point wasn’t about driving style. NASCAR has always had room for aggressive racers. Earnhardt built an entire legacy around intimidation. Busch made a career out of ruffling feathers while winning races. The difference, Keselowski argued, is that both drivers backed it up almost immediately.

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Earnhardt won his first Cup race in just 16 starts and a championship in his second full season. Busch won his first Cup win at 20 years old and eventually piled up more than 200 wins across NASCAR’s national series. Hocevar’s first Cup victory came in his 91st start at Talladega earlier this year.

“I’ve heard a lot of comparisons to Kyle Busch or Dale Earnhardt,” Keselowski said. “The difference is that Carson only has one win. He has 90-plus starts and one win.”

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Carson Hocevar’s Biggest Battle May be Turning Speed into Linearity

Nobody doubts Hocevar can drive.

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The Michigan native started racing quarter midgets at age 7 and won 15 national championships before climbing NASCAR’s ladder. He collected six Truck Series wins, won Cup Rookie of the Year in 2024, and has come up as the face of Spire Motorsports’ rise up the Chevrolet pecking order.

This season alone, he has a win, a pole, four top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and is seventh in the championship standings. Yet his season also explains why veterans keep bringing up maturity.

The best example was at Michigan earlier this month. Racing at his home track, Hocevar saw the weekend like his personal Super Bowl. He walked out carrying a Michigan state flag, qualified second, and looked fast enough to challenge for the win.

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Then there was Lap 83. Trying to gain track position on a restart, Hocevar made contact with John Hunter Nemechek and triggered a nine-car pileup that swept up several contenders, including Bubba Wallace.

Even after the incident, Hocevar fought back and finished fifth. But his reaction afterward is the real focus here. Instead of celebrating his best Cup finish at Michigan, he climbed from the car, slammed his helmet onto the roof, and sat silently on the pit wall. Denny Hamlin had driven away from the field over the final run, winning by more than 11 seconds while Hocevar battled vibrations from late-race wall contact.

For some, that frustration was encouraging. Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Hocevar’s refusal to be satisfied with a top-five finish. Inside Spire, team members viewed it as evidence of a driver whose expectations have changed. But the same race also included another avoidable incident and another post-race conversation with an unhappy competitor, this time Wallace.

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That’s why Keselowski’s warning is not unfounded. Hocevar already has the speed. He already has the confidence. He already has the attention. The next step is proving he can win often enough that people talk about his trophies before they talk about his incidents.