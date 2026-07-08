“Was a Little bit Scary to Me”– FOX Broadcaster Drops Blunt Confession on Frightening Reality of Michael Jordan’s Lawsuit

Larry McReynolds has been inside NASCAR’s garage for 50 of the sport’s 78 years. As a two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief and longtime FOX broadcaster, he has lived through every major shift the sport has seen. When Front Row Motorsports and Michael Jordan-co-owned 23XI Racing sued NASCAR in late 2024, McReynolds was openly against it. He and Denny Hamlin were on opposite sides. Now that the case has settled, Larry McReynolds is finally saying what actually frightened him about the whole thing.

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The lawsuit began when NASCAR forced a new charter agreement on teams in late 2024. It cut into long-term financial security and included a clause banning teams from suing the league. Thirteen of fifteen teams signed. 23XI and Front Row refused. They took NASCAR to federal court, and after a nine-day trial in December 2025, both sides settled.

“My fear was that 12 jurors knew so little about NASCAR and they were going to be responsible for shaping the entire future of our sport,” Larry McReynolds said via Motorsport.com. “That was a little bit scary to me.”

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McReynolds had been vocal against it throughout. He felt the trial hijacked the sport’s attention. Every day in December was spent talking about the case, not Connor Zilisch’s rookie season, not the new Chevrolet body, not the 2026 season at all. He stood by that criticism. But when asked if the outcome changed his view, his honest answer revealed what had really been bothering him.

Twelve people with no connection to stock car racing are handing down a verdict that shapes the sport for generations. That was the scenario Larry McReynolds could not stomach.

However, the settlement avoided that outcome. And what it delivered was significant. Teams now have permanent, evergreen charters, the biggest structural win from the lawsuit. Previously, charters expired every few years, giving NASCAR enormous leverage over team owners.

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“But the good news is that they settled it out of court, and I really do feel like the sport is in a stronger place,” McReynolds further added.

Now, the charters work like franchises in the NFL or NBA. They can be sold, inherited, and built upon. Team owners were lost an average of $2.2 million per car in 2024 under the old model, as revealed in the lawsuit. That reality is being rewritten. McReynolds did not walk back his original stance. But he gave credit where it was due.

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“I still say the lawsuit was not a good look,” he said. “But I do feel like the sport came out of it strong as a result.”

McReynolds’ relationship with Denny Hamlin remains professional, not personal.

“I still wouldn’t expect you to walk into a restaurant and see us having dinner together,” McReynolds said. That was true before the lawsuit, too. What is different now is his relief, not about who won or lost, but that the matter has been resolved for good.

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50 Years and Larry McReynolds is Still Going

The backing behind Larry McReynolds’ opinion comes from a career that covers half of NASCAR’s entire existence. He spent 16 years as a crew chief, winning 23 Cup races. McReynolds called the strategy for Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500, Earnhardt’s only win at the fabled race.

He was in victory lane at Atlanta in 1994 with Ernie Irvan. When FOX took over NASCAR broadcasting in 2001, he moved into the studio and has never looked back.

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At 67, he still co-hosts a daily show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and serves as FOX’s live technical analyst. On Sunday, July 13, he will drive the pace car at the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, the same Atlanta track where he won with Irvan 32 years ago.

His connection to Quaker State runs 40 years long, dating back to his King Racing days in the 1980s.

He is up at 4:30 AM preparing for the radio show every morning. His answer to retirement questions is always the same: the day he stops being excited is the day he stops. That day, he says, is nowhere in sight.