“Was Going to Be Here With Me”- Richard Childress Addresses Shattered RCR Legacy Following Kyle Busch’s Unfulfilled Promise

Losing Kyle Busch was perhaps one of the biggest tragedies this year. What’s worse is the way he left. Before his demise, he was subject to harsh rumors about his contract. Little did anyone know that Richard Childress was going to quash those rumors himself. But it all is happening a little too late, as Childress revealed what his plan was going to be.

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“The hardest part of this is we were going to be here, and Kyle was going to be here with me. We were going to announce that he was coming back in 2027 to drive for RCR,” Childress announced to the media. “And we wanted to appear at Michigan with our GM friends, with Chevrolet. And it didn’t happen.

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“This is a different type of media availability instead of a press conference; he was coming back and racing for us in ’27…That’s the tough part about today. You know, walking in here, I was like, ‘What if he and I were walking in together?’ And I am in here talking to the media for the support.”

With more than 200 victories in all NASCAR divisions and two championships to his name, Kyle Busch undoubtedly has one of the greatest legacies in NASCAR. However, the recent slump he was facing didn’t do justice to the dominance he once showcased. Almost every day, a new criticism was thrown his way, comparing him to other drivers and theorizing about the end of his career.

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And that’s the exact reason why Richard Childress‘ press address is so important. It delivers much-needed justice and respect to his lost legacy, which will forever contain a what-if that couldn’t be answered, even as it was on the verge.

“I talked to Kyle Tuesday night, before everything went down,” Childress said. “We had a great conversation talking about, how he said, ‘You give me cars like you gave me for the last three weeks.’ He said, ‘I will make the Chase this year.’

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“We were that confident; both of us were confident. We haven’t had the year that any of us expected or wanted. We started out like gangbusters, and it just didn’t go. We had a lot of opportunities. We knew we didn’t finish them off.

“We will make the Chase.”

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NASCAR fans would’ve given anything and everything to hear these words from Rowdy’s lips when he was alive. After all, they had to witness a lot of slander against Busch in the form of criticism for the past few months.

Moreover, theories about an internal rift at Richard Childress Racing had been making the rounds.

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At Bristol in April 2026, with Busch toiling in 26th, crew chief Jim Pohlman and spotter Derek Kneeland had a heated radio exchange captured on the broadcast. Pohlman, frustrated that adjustments weren’t working, asked Kneeland what the car looked like. After getting a response of “still not getting into the corner,” he pressed harder.

Kneeland replied: “I don’t know. I know you’re frustrated. Us yelling at each other during the race isn’t going to help. We’re in this together.”

Pohlman responded: “It’s the same shit every week.”

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But Childress’ quotes reveal that the reality was far calmer.

In fact, Childress and Busch were closer to each other than the media made them out to be. It was also one of the reasons why Busch was more than ready to stage a comeback and return to winning ways.

He had spoken out about how he wanted to set an example for Brexton Busch with his own performance and his wish to get out of his slump instead of retiring. Likely, Busch was also motivated by Childress’ continued confidence in him and a secure contract for 2027. The contract extension had not been publicly confirmed then, but The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi had reported in the weeks before Busch’s passing that the two-time champion extending at RCR was “increasingly likely”.

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Childress, for his part, had been quietly building toward the Michigan announcement. When it came, it was a eulogy instead, as Childress ended up reminding everyone of 2001.

Richard Childress confesses to sleepless nights

Richard Childress had not spoken much candidly before this. So, when he did, all guards fell apart, and what he admitted took everyone back to how he had been after Dale Earnhardt’s death.

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When asked how he’s been holding up, Childress simply said: “I haven’t slept very good, but I’ll leave it at that”.

Childress went through a similar period of undoing after Dale Earnhardt passed away in 2001. In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Kevin Harvick, who was called to Childress’ office days to take over the No. 3, described it all clearly:

“I’ll never forget walking in. I’ve been in Richard’s office a few times but that night was different. Richard was sitting behind his desk looked like he hadn’t slept in, you know, three days which he probably hadn’t. Kevin Hamlin had a bottle of Jack Daniels in a cup and just sitting there and he, obviously, had plenty of cups of Jack Daniels.”

And now, even as decades have passed, a similar life-altering event has transpired in the RCR garage. But even amid the grief, Childress didn’t shy away from making one thing known.

“Kyle will go down in history as one of the greatest race drivers that has ever been. You know, he’ll definitely be in the Hall of Fame. I’d love to see him put him in it right away.”

Hopefully, that induction will not be delayed the way his extension was, offering much-needed respect after all the rumors and chaos in his last days that Busch didn’t deserve.