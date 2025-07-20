“Was Told to Leave Him Alone”: Kyle Busch Recalls Dramatic Finish Chasing Jimmie Johnson at Dover

Kyle Busch’s relationship with Dover is anything but predictable. For a driver who has graced Victory Lane not once, not twice, but three times at the Monster Mile, the reputation of dominance only tells half the story. In recent years, Busch has repeatedly found himself in the thick of the action, collecting DNF slips.

But ask him about Dover, and one memory jumps front and center: a late-race chase to the finish, his No. 5 car glued to Jimmie Johnson’s rear bumper in a duel steeped in both opportunity and restraint. The raw adrenaline of that day is still palpable, reshaping how he addresses both victory and loss at a track that tempts fate with equal generosity. It’s a place where only the sharpest drivers hold on, and where merely surviving, let alone thriving, is its badge of honor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jimmie Johnson duel and the instruction that defined a finish

Kyle Busch, in a recent media session ahead of the Dover weekend, pulled no punches when reflecting on his tumultuous history at the Monster Mile. “I would probably venture to say that I’ve had a bunch of wins at a lot of tracks, and also a bunch of DNFs at a lot of tracks,” Busch admitted candidly, putting context to the “feast or famine” character that has dogged him here and elsewhere. Dover, for Busch, represents both the spoils and the struggle that define a racing career at the elite level.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kyle Busch’s recounting turned sharply vivid as he recalled one of Dover’s most dramatic climaxes, his breathtaking pursuit of Jimmie Johnson, with a win in sight and team orders echoing in his radio ear. “I remember that time when I was so close with the five car and finishing second to Jimmie Johnson, right up his tailpipe. You know, was told to leave him alone and let him win the race,” Busch said, weaving the competitive edge of that moment with the tough realities of racing within a powerhouse team.

via Imago MARTINSVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Cheddar s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet talks with members of his crew prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Race Xfinity 500 on November 03, 2024 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Cup Series XFINITY 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411037269500

For a generation of NASCAR fans, that lap-for-lap dogfight against Johnson is etched as one of Dover’s defining duels; Busch, close enough to challenge but directed from above to yield, turned a sure-fire duel into the most bittersweet runner-up finish. He didn’t shy away from stating just how hard it is to carve out success at Dover, regardless of past accolades. “It’s a great track for me over the years… It’s really challenging, yet lends itself to really good drivers, really good cars,” Busch continued, acknowledging that even the most skilled and prepared can find themselves at the mercy of the Monster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s evolving Dover narrative

While the story of chasing Johnson at Dover has become a reference point in Busch’s catalog of career moments, his present focus at the track reflects both hard-earned wisdom and statistical prowess. Busch is currently the winningest active driver in the Dover field, with three Cup Series victories, 14 top-five finishes, and 22 top-10 showings, numbers that highlight not mere longevity but also his adaptability to Dover’s relentless demands.

Yet Dover remains unpredictable. In both victory and defeat, Kyle Busch‘s tone carries the same humility: “I think it’s so hard to win races anymore, honestly… you certainly just want to win the race,” he reflected recently, noting the rarity and value of victories today, even for drivers as decorated as himself. Last year’s mechanical woes highlighted the track’s double-edged nature. Busch’s strong performances have just as often been counterbalanced by fluke failures, from engine vibration issues to deteriorating drivetrains, underscoring the line between glory and heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as playoff standings add extra urgency, he admits the points battle guides every strategic decision. “You’re obviously looking at it every week… Results are what matter. Being able to get stage points and being able to get good finishes will all equate to higher point totals,” Bush explained ahead of another Dover tilt, underscoring a modern perspective that melds veteran patience with perennial competitiveness.

At its core, Busch’s Dover journey remains defined by razor-thin margins and the unique pressures of racing for powerhouse organizations, a testament to the battles he’s fought, both with the Monster and alongside rivals like Jimmie Johnson. As he pushes forward, his memories of near-misses and team orders at Dover continue to shape Busch’s pursuit of the next checkered flag on NASCAR’s most unforgiving concrete.