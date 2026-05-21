“Wasn’t Happy Where I Was”- Danica Patrick Accuses Former Team of Financial Betrayal in Shocking Confession

As a pioneer for women in motorsports, Danica Patrick achieved many firsts. As a driver who led both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500, Patrick’s involvement in NASCAR did not seem unusual. Yet the circumstances of her move to the sport remained a mystery. Why would Patrick leave a flourishing IndyCar career for NASCAR, especially when she was performing relatively well?

Starting her professional motorsports career in 2005, Danica Patrick joined IndyCar and raced in the series for seven seasons until 2011. Her best season was the 2008 championship with Andretti Green Racing, in which she became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race. By the end of 2009, she already had a multi-year deal with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a stable career in IndyCar at that point, Patrick suddenly decided to switch to NASCAR in 2012. For someone like Patrick, who had already expressed an interest in the NASCAR Cup Series, it would make more sense to approach a gradual transition instead of abruptly changing her discipline and abandoning a full-time contract with a stable IndyCar team.

“I just kind of really wasn’t happy where I was anymore,” Danica Patrick said on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton while reminiscing about arguably one of the best years of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she had already made up her mind in 2011, the seeds for this fallout were sown pretty early.

Imago October 22, 2016 – Talladega, AL, U.S. – Talladega, AL – Oct 22, 2016: Danica Patrick (10) hangs out on pit road prior to qualifying for the Hellmann s 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. NASCAR Motorsport USA 2016: Sprint Cup Series Hellmann s 500 Oct 22 – ZUMAa55_ 20161022_zaf_a55_027

“The team situation was—nobody really knew what was going on, but I was in a profit-sharing situation with Andretti at that time. That was the way my contract was structured, and they were not paying me what I was supposed to get paid,” she confessed. “And so then there were legal battles behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I was after that for the last year and a half that I was with them, which ended up going all the way through arbitration. So that was a stressful and frustrating situation to be taken advantage of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old further revealed that she was not at all happy in the sport and decided to move on. In fact, she did not even have a clear idea of her motorsports career or NASCAR future at that point. Her IndyCar contract had worsened to the point that she was ready to take on a new challenge due to the lack of honesty and pressure from her lawsuit against her team.

Her challenges with Andretti were unknown due to the lack of spotlight. She has also refrained from speaking about it on public channels for a long time. The last time she revealed anything about the same was during an interview with Kenny Wallace two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than these factors, she was dissatisfied with the quality of racing in IndyCar in general. She was frustrated with the shift towards road course racing in general and wanted more oval action. As such, NASCAR seemed like the best option to continue her career.

After spending multiple years away from IndyCar, the driver will be returning to her roots this weekend. However, she will be in a much different role compared to her previous stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danica Patrick set to return to IndyCar coverage

After ending her NASCAR stint in 2018, Danica Patrick decided to switch to broadcasting and join the Sky Sports Formula 1 booth. After working with Sky for five years, she was let go before the 2026 season. It was a mutual decision, which, according to Patrick, was based on her personal interests and her desire to start her own company.

Imago AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 18: Danica Patrick performs a live shot on the Sky Sports set before the qualifying session of the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2025, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 18 F1 United States Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2510180301

“I felt like I had taken in a great experience in F1 and was ready to have more time for other projects and interests,” Patrick revealed earlier. “I am building a new company. I am also new to a couple of boards with big plans and very busy improving myself by learning new sports like tennis, golf, and skiing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, she will be joining the FOX booth at the 2026 Indianapolis 500. It is her first appearance at the race after her exit from the IndyCar Series.

The 2009 podium finisher at the Indy 500 took to her social media to inform her followers about her newest venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Back home again in (windy) Indiana!!!!” she captioned her post. “Vibes were definitely high for what became a one-day qualifying show for the pole after Saturday was rained out. It was a fun day on the track and great catching up with old friends!”

As a presenter, Danica Patrick does not exactly have the best reputation. However, her personal experience as an IndyCar driver should give her a reasonable amount of authority in the booth.”