WATCH: Chase Elliott Knocks Out Ford Star From Playoffs in Spine-Chilling Crash

The NASCAR Cup Series has witnessed its fair share of partnerships, but few have been as unexpected as the one between Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott and Wood Brothers Racing star Josh Berry. In 2023, when Elliott suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident, Berry was called upon to fill in for him. Despite the circumstances, Berry showcased his talent, earning a runner-up finish at Richmond Raceway, marking his best Cup Series result at the time. This time, the same partnership has turned into on-track competition.

In the 2025 Cup Series season, Berry made a significant impact with Wood Brothers Racing. In just his fifth Cup Series race, he secured his first career victory at the Penzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leading the final 16 laps. Throughout the season, Berry demonstrated competitiveness, achieving an average finish of 21.41 and leading a total of 169 laps. Despite facing challenges such as mechanical failures and crashes, including incidents at Martinsville and Darlington, Berry’s resilience kept him in contention, culminating in a playoff berth. But one sudden moment changed the entire situation for the Ford driver.

Chase Elliott and Josh Berry collide in Gateway mayhem

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) unfolded with unexpected drama. On Lap 36, a three-wide maneuver involving Josh Berry, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott led to contact between Elliott and Berry. Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet made slight contact with Berry’s No. 21 Ford, causing Berry to spin and crash into the Turn 2 wall. The impact was significant, leading to extensive damage to Berry’s car and effectively ending his race.

Following the incident, Berry’s team communicated their perspective, stating, “The 9 dove in late and put you three wide.” Berry himself remarked, “He washed up off the bottom, right? I saw it coming. I left a little bit of space.” These statements suggest a difference in perception regarding the cause of the collision. Despite the differing viewpoints, the result was clear: Berry’s playoff hopes took a significant hit, and he was forced to retire from the race.

The race ultimately forced a caution on Lap 37, with insiders summarizing the impact on Berry and his playoff hopes but also expecting a response from Elliott‘s team, saying, “Just watched Elliott’s full POV of that wreck. He dove in there from 2+ lengths back. Berry didn’t leave much room. Chase came off the bottom a foot or so. Haven’t heard anyone on Elliott’s radio comment on the wreck.” From the pit strategy to split-second positioning, the sequence underscored just how unforgiving Gateway can be, where one contact can derail an entire playoff campaign.

Talking to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass after retiring his car for the day, Berry reflected on the situation, saying, “It looked like Chase just made a late move and got a little loose, and it was just enough to slide up into us. I don’t think it was anything intentional by no means. Just a fortunate scenario, I guess.” Berry, who had qualified 12th for the race, was running 15th when the incident occurred. However, the crash left him with a 36th-place finish and only one point, making it nearly impossible for him to advance in the playoffs without a win at Bristol.

While Elliott and his team chose to remain quiet about the situation, this incident adds to Berry’s challenging playoff run, following a first-lap crash at Darlington that also resulted in a poor finish. The team’s focus will be on regrouping and strategizing for the upcoming race to salvage their playoff campaign.

Chase Elliott targets short-track revival for HMS’s playoff push

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have placed HMS under the microscope, with Chase Elliott sitting 11th and clinging to a slim nine-point cushion above the cutline. All four Hendrick cars made the playoffs, but Alex Bowman lingers in 15th, 19 points below the line after a winless season. Elliott reflected on the team’s efforts during Cup playoff media day, stating, “There are departments that are focused on, ‘Hey, what are our biggest goals and types of race tracks that we want to improve at? Okay, I think it’s easy for us to say that short tracks are at the top of that list, so absolutely, there’s an initiative that’s been going on, well before now, trying to make those racetracks better.’”

Gateway’s flat, oval-shaped layout has been a persistent challenge for Hendrick, where the team has only managed three top-10s in 12 combined starts since 2022. Elliott emphasized the correlation between Gateway and Phoenix, explaining, “I would put it in the same category, yes.” With Phoenix hosting the season finale and HMS not winning a fall race there since Elliott’s 2021 championship, the stakes are high. After Darlington, where none of the HMS drivers cracked the top 15, the team is acutely aware that these tracks demand a sharper approach. Crew chief Rudy Fugle candidly noted, “We’re embarrassed… we’ve got to improve and get better.”

Despite the challenges, Elliott remains measured yet proactive about HMS’s ongoing improvements. On Gateway specifically, he quipped, “I don’t have a key. It’s a gateway. I wish I did. Maybe I’ll find one when I get there.” He also acknowledged the iterative nature of the preparation, stating, “It’ll continue to be a work in progress all the way up until that point, and regardless of whether or not all four of us or two of us or one or none are at Phoenix, we still want to go there and run good.” Hendrick’s short-track initiative demonstrates a methodical effort to turn weakness into strength as the playoffs approach critical junctures.