Watch: Driver Miraculously Survives Terrifying Crash After Car Goes Airborne At Former NASCAR Track

If there is one thing we know about motorsports it is that, it doesn’t take long for things to turn chaotic. More so in open-wheel racing where even a minor contact can have major consequences. That reality was on full display at Road America on June 21, 2026. While much of the American motorsport audience was focused on the NASCAR race, spectators at the Wisconsin witnessed a rather frightening incident that brought their race to a halt.

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According to a video posted on social media by Seth Eggert, a USF2000 car was seen thrown into the air after contact with one of the other drivers. When viewed through the multiple angles available, it was shown that the car went over barriers. Thankfully, the driver remained unharmed in this incident. The driver behind the wheel was Evan Cooley.

While heading towards Turn 5 after the race start, Cooley made contact with Ryan Giannetta in a downhill section. The slight contact clipped Giannetta’s front wheel, and Cooley’s Exclusive Autosport Tatuus car went airborne.

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It was an unfortunate day for Cooley, who had been on the podium just one day before the incident. Evan is currently fourth in the driver’s championship with 156 points to his name. Another driver, Callahan Peter, was also involved in the incident, but he did not face any major consequences for the same.

In the caption of the video, Eggert claimed, “Almost 30 feet in the air, Evan Cooley’s USF2000 car almost went over the catch fencing, the car ripped in half, and Evan walked away from the crash.” However, after watching the video in question, some viewers offered a fact check that the car did not go 30 feet in the air. It was likely an exaggerated comment by the announcers.

Nevertheless, the incident was inherently dangerous as Cooley’s car went over the barriers, tumbling multiple times. He was cleared from the medical care center before the race went green again. His crash did end up red-flagging the session for a long time while cleanup of the track was being performed.

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Nevertheless, the race would end under yellow flag conditions. After the cleanup, a four-lap dash was announced to decide the winner of the race. Another wreck between Liam Loiacono and Connor Aspley of Exclusive Autosport brought out the yellow flags.

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The race was won by Brad Majman from Melbourne, Australia. It was Majman’s second race win in the USF2000. He was joined by his teammate Eddie Beswick as the duo completed a perfect one-two finish for their team, Pabst Racing. Sebastian Garzon, who’s the championship leader with 234 points, completed the podium for DEForce Racing after starting the race on pole.