Watch: Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unhurt as Car Plunges 100 Feet Off Cliff

Safety remains the one uncompromisable part of motorsports. Despite the advent of technology in racing and all of the safety devices that are used, now and then, there is one crash that serves as a reminder of just how risky motorsports can be. And for the French driver Bruce Jouanny, the realization came on a bit steeper side as his 2026 run of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb came to a scary end.

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The PPIHC is one of the oldest racing events in the United States, and it involves a challenge where the drivers compete against the clock to navigate the Pikes Peak summit, which, in total, comes to be a 12.4-mile drive. While it doesn’t sound like a lot, the 9,390 feet elevation that the drivers have to battle at the same time, with no practice sessions, makes it one of the most challenging racing events. Bruce Jouanny has run the event previously, and his weekend had started quite strongly, having qualified 4th in the open class. However, his run was hampered by what appeared to be a drastic incident.

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However, to the relief of many, he walked out of the crash unhurt. This proved to be a massive test for the current safety of motorsports, which seems to be serving its purpose well.

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During his run in the Ligier JS2 R, climbing a part of the hill, Jouanny came across a sharp hairpin corner. With too much speed and not enough time to brake, he ended up locking his wheels, which sent him straight off course, making it look like he jumped off a cliff. Luckily for him, it wasn’t exactly a cliff, but again, he did narrowly miss a bunch of trees and boulders as his car broke down.

He traveled around 100 feet off the course, but because his car did not flip around and was still on its four wheels, he was mostly safe. If his car had hit the ground at a different angle, it could have flipped over, and the entire crash could have been a lot worse for him.

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Bruce Jouanny previously competed in the event back in 2024, driving a Quarkus P3 at the time, but he switched to the Ligier this year, as the manufacturer made its debut in the event. He has been involved in racing for over two decades now, having also run the 24 Hours of Le Mans multiple times. Moreover, Jouanny was also featured on the French edition of the popular automobile show, Top Gear.

His crash at the PPIHC went on to prove why such incidents are bound to happen, no matter how much safety develops in motorsports, and even signature events like NASCAR are no exception. A similar incident recently happened with one of the drivers in the second-tier national-level series at the Sonoma Raceway.

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NASCAR driver involved in a crash similar to Bruce Jouanny

Earlier last week, during the practice session of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Peterson Racing’s Austin Green found himself in a similar situation to Bruce Jouanny as he experienced a massive brake failure at the Sonoma Raceway. Being one of the most technical road courses on the entire NASCAR calendar, this track is usually a massive challenge for most of the drivers, but for the 25-year-old Green, it took a worse turn.

As he approached a corner at high speed, a brake failure in his car almost guaranteed that he would not be able to stop in time. Eventually, he hit the wall with a massive force. But, because of how well the safety advancements have been made in recent years, he, too, like Bruce Jouanny, walked away from the incident unhurt. This turned out to be a massive showcase of how prioritizing safety in motorsports has helped the drivers in recent years. He managed to make a strong recovery in the race, finishing in 12th place.

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For Jouanny, however, the incident happened on his final run to the top of the summit, and his entire event came crashing down. But what mattered most in the moment was that he was safe, despite the scary on-board footage.