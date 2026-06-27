Watch: NASCAR Driver Walks Away From Terrifying Crash After Sonoma Brake Fail

Drivers are once again being reminded of why Sonoma Raceway in Northern California continues to be one of the hardest stops on the calendar as NASCAR gets ready for another challenging weekend there. Mechanical problems can soon become hazardous due to severe braking zones, abrupt elevation changes, and little room for mistakes. During the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice session, Austin Green experienced a horrific brake failure that resulted in a tremendous accident, putting that reality on full display. Fortunately, though, the young driver escaped unscathed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brake failure sends Austin Green into massive Sonoma impact

Austin Green’s practice session came to an abrupt and frightening end when the driver of the No. 87 Peterson Racing Chevrolet suffered a brake failure entering the tight Turn 11 hairpin at Sonoma Raceway. Tire bundles flew over the runoff area when Green crashed head-on into the tire barrier at great speed since he had no means to slow down the vehicle. The impact was so strong that the Chevrolet pushed the concrete retaining wall backward and dug beneath parts of the barrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the violence of the crash, the biggest relief came moments later. Green quickly climbed from the wrecked car under his own power and was transported to the infield care center for evaluation. After being checked by medical personnel, the 25-year-old was released. Green expressed gratitude for both NASCAR’s modern safety advancements and the medical team that assisted him following the incident.

Green had been putting together a strong session before the collision. At the time of the brake problem, he had finished ten laps and was ranked 22nd on the speed tables. Officials had to pause the practice for over thirty minutes due to the substantial damage to the barrier, which necessitated a lengthy cleanup effort. Practice restarted with around fifteen minutes left.

The incident also marked the second consecutive week in which NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition resulted in significant barrier damage. Sam Mayer caused a huge crash in the last stage of the race in San Diego just one week prior. He had hit the inside wall, shot across the track, and crashed into the outside concrete barrier in Turn 1. Fortunately, Mayer was unharmed in the collision, which gathered at least 23 vehicles in one of the biggest wrecks of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Green’s day ended early, the collision demonstrated once more how far NASCAR safety technology has come. What could have been a devastating accident instead became another example of drivers walking away from impacts that would have looked far more ominous in earlier eras of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane van Gisbergen continues domination

Shane van Gisbergen, the road course ace, once again showed why he is the favorite going into Sonoma. Van Gisbergen won the pole position in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race while driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. He posted a scorching lap time of 95.483 mph (75.029 seconds). The effort was barely 0.189 seconds faster than that of young hopeful Brent Crews, who completed a lap at 95.243 mph.

Van Gisbergen now has the perfect starting position on one of the trickiest road circuits in NASCAR. Starting from the front might be essential as he pursues another Sonoma victory since passing opportunities are sometimes few and track position plays a significant role.

ADVERTISEMENT

For defending race winner Connor Zilisch, qualifying unfolded much differently. Zilisch battled a tire that was steadily losing air throughout his run. This left him unable to maximize the pace of his Chevrolet. The issue dropped him to the 30th starting position. As a result, he will face a significant challenge on race day if he hopes to repeat last year’s success and battle van Gisbergen for the win.

Behind the front-row duo, Taylor Gray qualified third, while Anthony Alfredo and Parker Retzlaff rounded out the top five. The mix of experienced road-course racers and rising young talent near the front should make for an intriguing battle once the green flag waves.