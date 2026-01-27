WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Flirt With Danger in Extreme Conditions as Uncertainty Looms Over Bowman Gray Clash

Nothing can surpass Mother Nature’s whims. Bowman Gray Stadium has been historically known for hosting wild races with its close-quarters paint-trading and rowdy crowds on the stands. NASCAR’s return to the iconic short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, yielded just such a thrilling atmosphere. However, prospects of replicating it in the 2026 NASCAR Clash seem clouded – literally. As drivers engage in mock tests in the area, February 1st looks murky at best.

A snowy adventure ahead of the NASCAR Clash?

“A bit chilly at the farm ❄️ 😂,” Shane van Gisbergen wrote on a recently posted Instagram reel. The Trackhouse Racing driver, who clinched five road course victories in 2025, was seen wheeling a moped with remarkable finesse. But what stood out was his track conditions – a thick layer of snow covered the road, and SVG’s vehicle sent up clouds of snow resembling track burnouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane van Gisbergen (@svg97)

Many other drivers undertook this chilly adventure as well. They included Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith and Hendrick Motorsports icon William Byron. There were also Team Penske racers, 2023 Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney and three-time Cup title winner Joey Logano. The latter had a fun time with his son Hudson, the eldest of his and his wife Brittany’s children.

This icy adventure is significant ahead of NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. North Carolina has been hit by sleet, rain, wind, and snow over the course of the last few days. And the Weather Channel predicts that the upcoming weekend, which will host the NASCAR Clash, will also see all four adverse conditions.

“The team prepped the facility late last week. We’re continuing to monitor the situation. Stay safe everyone. 🙏,” NASCAR Vice President Ben Kennedy wrote on X recently.

Ben Kennedy has revealed that the sanctioning body is working hard for precautions. He shared two images of Bowman Gray Stadium in his post on social media, showing that the track had been brine-treated ahead of this weekend’s action. The NASCAR Clash is scheduled for Feb 1, with forecasts indicating temperatures could reach as low as 34.

Besides the harsh impact on drivers, the extreme cold can also influence track conditions. It can make it harder for tires to build heat, reducing grip on the flat, tight corners of Bowman Gray. A cold racing surface can also lead to longer warm-up periods, elevated risks for spins, and a higher likelihood of caution flags.

Despite the adversity looming ahead, one NASCAR driver had a lot of fun last weekend.

Wheeling a piece of heritage

Joey Logano may have missed his fourth Cup Series championship in 2025. However, that did not stop him from planning out a joyful off-season. Part of it involved a deep appreciation for the history of the Blue Oval marque. The Ford Performance star owns a 1924 Model T, and Logano wanted to show it off in the winter conditions ravaging his state.

An ice and snow storm hit Charlotte over the weekend, but Joey Logano wanted to have fun. Once the precipitation stopped falling, Logano took out his Model T and drifted all across his property with family in tow. “Ever seen a 1924 Ford Model T do a power slide,” he wrote on X.

The Team Penske star has called it his ‘favorite car in my collection’ and ‘the most challenging car to drive.’ Yet Joey Logano loves it because ‘it is what made Ford, Ford,’ and therefore a souvenir in his personal shop. He has frequently filmed social media content about the car. The latest filming was iconic, though, juxtaposed against the winter wonderland of his home.

While NASCAR drivers enjoy winter, preparations are under full swing for the new season. Let’s see how Mother Nature lets the Bowman Gray Clash unfold.