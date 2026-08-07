“Way Too Many Yes People”- Tony Stewart Inspired NASCAR Legend’s Battle Against Controversial Playoff System

Mark Martin, alongside Dale Jr played a pivotal role in reinstating the Chase format back in NASCAR Cup Series. Fans and drivers had been demanding ‌a more legitimate format over the gimmicky playoffs. And NASCAR delivered. From 2026 onwards, the 10-race Chase would replace the elimination-style playoffs. But this decision didn’t come easy, as Mark Martin reveals the backroom discussions that pushed the needle in the right direction.

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“There were way too many yes people that had to cover themselves and had to keep their mouths shut. Look, when I drove for Jack Roush, I kept my mouth shut. I could not have survived if I spoke like Tony Stewart, that’s why I love Tony Stewart,” Mark Martin revealed on Dale Jr Download.

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The former Roush Racing driver stated that NASCAR’s broadcasting partners had a lot of influence on the decision-making process. Martin pushed for a full-season points format, but settled on the 10-race Chase as a compromise. In the initial meetings, the discussions didn’t ‌mention‌ Chase, but Martin lost his cool in the crucial meeting.

Martin added that only 20% of the people in the NASCAR industry wanted playoffs. But most of them were reluctant to speak their mind to safeguard their own interests. “If you’re in this sport and your livelihood has to do with the end of the TV money, then you’re gonna do what they want even if it hurts the sport from a fan standpoint. I didn’t feel like anybody was in the position to tell it like it was. I was certain where the fans stood. It was an 80-20 issue, only 20 wanted playoffs,” the veteran racer added.

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Television and media rights play a major role in how NASCAR functions. It’s one of the primary sources of income for the sanctioning body and the teams. Under the current media rights agreement, NASCAR earns $1.1 billion each year for broadcasting races with FOX, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, and TNT Sports. Millions pouring into a sport through one model explains why broadcasting partners have a big say in the biggest decisions.

The real problem: the elimination format crowned undeserving champions. Joey Logano’s 2024 title proved it. He won his third championship with an average finish of 17.1, worst by any NASCAR champ in history of the sport.

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Many even labeled Logano as an undeserving champion as he got a lucky break with a fuel mileage race at Nashville. Then came the Round of 12 revival, as Alex Bowman’s DQ handed him a lifeline. He won the Round of 8 race at Las Vegas, booked his spot for the finale in Phoenix, and he capped this run off with another championship triumph.

Logano only played by the rules, but the pushback from the fans was swift. They wanted a legitimate format that rewards consistency and not luck. Mark Martin wanted a full-season points format, but he labelled the return of the Chase as “the most perfect compromise.” The 10-race championship run provided a better alternative to playoffs, and it kept the essence of the playoffs alive as well.