“We’re Doing That Burnout Soon”: Austin Dillon Makes Big Claims as Richard Childress’ Retirement Nears

While Austin Dillon had mostly stayed outside the top 10 for the first half of the season, he has started to build momentum since The Glen, where he finished P6. In fact, today’s All-Star Race was a solid outing for Richard Childress and his team in the Cup Series, as Dillon finished P4 after running near the front of the field throughout the race. And with Childress’ retirement timeline drawing closer, Dillon is confident he can return RCR to winning ways soon.

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“I’m proud of RCR, proud of ECR, and proud of our teammates who helped this weekend, and our guys did a good job getting the cars as close as they could. We made great adjustments today,” Dillon said while talking about his pace at Dover Motor Speedway. “It was all around a solid day for us. I think we were probably the third-place car at the end, and I charged it all the way up to the 43. We were kind of saving in case there was a two-tire stop.”

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Dillon seems to be RCR’s only genuine hope of winning a race this season. He has been the only driver on the team to deliver a victory over the past two seasons, essentially securing a playoff spot for the team, while his teammate, Kyle Busch, continues to struggle with his form and remains winless over that span. After posting positive results in the last two races, Dillon appears to be growing more confident about his chances moving forward.

“RCR never gives up. We are workers. We work hard. And one day we hope we’re doing that burnout soon. Those Gibbs cars are really fast. That was cool to be the top Chevy today and represent Chevy as we did,” he added.

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RCR lags other Chevy teams in speed, and competing with Toyota’s pace is a huge feat for RCR today.

The 36-year-old’s interview also indicates that he is starting to lead when it comes to the team. He is starting to talk more about the team’s collective performance and improvements. It seems like he is starting to take the reins of the team from his grandfather as his retirement nears. Dillon is undoubtedly Childress’ successor on the team.

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At the age of 80, it is hard to imagine that Childress is going to keep running RCR in the next decade or so. Austin Dillon might be taking over soon, and he wants to give his grandfather a victorious farewell with a dominant rodeo. There are chances that he might be joined in his venture by his brother, Ty Dillon. In today’s All-Star Race, the No. 10 driver was able to compete in the top 10 for a major part of the race, eventually finishing in P15.

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“Man, the 10 car was really fast today, and our guys did a good job getting us up there. I made a good restart and was able to get some clean air, but he was super fast. I think we just got our car better adjusted than they did,” the No. 3 driver said of his brother’s race.

While their father, Mike Dillon, continues as the Chief Operating Officer on the team, Childress’ grandsons are gaining experience in his other businesses. Austin Dillon is working with the Carolina Cowboys, Childress’ franchise in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series. Meanwhile, Ty Dillon is assisting Richard Childress Vineyards.

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That is all about his grandsons, but what about arguably the most important driver of his team?

Kyle Busch might end up staying with RCR after all

Kyle Busch’s career-worst 100+ winless streak makes people wonder if RCR can truly benefit from him, given his current slump in the Cup Series. However, his huge fan following and ability to win races in the Truck Series also give them hope about his contract extension. Even before the start of the 2026 season, Busch’s contract renewal with RCR was under a lot of discussion.

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Imago May 9, 2026; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch looks on during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

From his end, Busch seems to have nowhere else to go, as there aren’t many top teams with open seats in the 2027 season. However, even from RCR’s perspective, losing Busch won’t be the ideal scenario. According to Jordan Bianchi, the No. 8 driver and RCR are all set to sign another deal.

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“Despite the sluggish performance, it is increasingly likely that Busch and RCR will remain together, with Busch eventually signing an extension, team and league sources say,” Bianchi reported while talking about Busch’s future with RCR. “Then there is the business side. Busch is one of the most marketable drivers in the sport, with a large social media following—a vital factor that sponsors seek.

“RCR has maximized this during Busch’s four years with the organization, regularly bringing on new partners who specifically want to be linked with the two-time Cup champion. Losing Busch would mean losing a key conduit to retaining both current and potential new sponsors.”

Bianchi’s words align with what Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested a few weeks ago. He believed that RCR should focus more on the value that Busch brings rather than dwelling on his recent struggles. However, despite his Truck Series wins boosting his confidence and Busch’s continued hunger to win, it still might be a while before he returns to Victory Lane.