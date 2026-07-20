“We Are Heartbroken”– Elite NASCAR Engine Dynasty in Mourning Over Devastating Loss of Beloved Patriarch

Few organizations have had as much of an impact on modern NASCAR as Roush Yates Engines. The firm has built championship-winning Ford engines for decades. Behind that incredible NASCAR success sits a close-knit family. This week, that family is grieving. Roush Yates Engines President and CEO Doug Yates announced the passing of his father-in-law. Yates shared an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news to the racing world.

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Doug Yates shares emotional tribute after family tragedy

“Our family lost a truly great man and an incredible father-in-law,” Yates wrote. “We are heartbroken, but so grateful for the love, wisdom, and memories he leaves behind. Please keep Sanna, Whitney, and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

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While the family has not publicly disclosed additional details, the statement reflected both the pain of the loss and the gratitude they feel for the life he lived.

The news has resonated throughout the NASCAR community. Although Doug Yates is best known as the president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, one of the sport’s premier engine builders, the message was not about racing. It was about family.

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Doug’s wife, Whitney Yellow Robe Yates, has long spoken proudly about her roots. She was born in Hawaii and eventually moved to Charlotte with her parents. Her father was Lakota Sioux, from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. His heritage remains a deeply important part of her life.

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Fate brought Doug and Whitney together during NASCAR’s 1998 All-Star Race. A mutual friend introduced them during the race weekend, and their relationship quickly blossomed. They married in December 2000 and have since built a family with four children while remaining deeply involved in the NASCAR world.

“I have a stepson who is 25, a son who is 20 and twin girls who are 14,” she had mentioned in an interview with Southpark magazine.

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Over the last two decades, the Yates family has celebrated countless racing milestones. Roush Yates Engines remains one of the most respected businesses in the NASCAR garage. Today, however, the racing world is stepping back to support the family off the track.

Fans, drivers, and colleagues continue to send their condolences to Doug, Whitney, Sanna, and their children during this difficult time.