“We Are Just Awful”: Bubba Wallace Makes Heartbreaking Admission as Best Friend Forced to Issue Clarification

Jahnavi Sonchhatra

Feb 4, 2026 | 7:19 PM EST

feature-image
feature-image

One moment in turn 3 was all it took for Bubba Wallace’s day to fall apart. The trouble started on lap 54 when a stack-up in the corner sent Wallace spinning and brought out the second caution of the race. But what followed was confusion, damage, and an early trip to the garage for the No. 23.

“We are just awful.” The 23XI Racing driver admitted.

Wallace was caught at the front of the mess as contact sent Ross Chastain into Ryan Blaney and Blaney into Wallace, sending Bubba around in turn three. The damage forced Wallace to pit for repairs, and over the radio, it was clear that the car was done handling.

“Nothing. No grip anywhere,” Wallace said, noting his steering wheel was straight despite the loss of control.

However, it was Ryan Blaney’s admission over the radio that sent the NASCAR community into a frenzy.

Blaney, Wallace’s close friend, was initially frustrated and asked that a message be passed along.

“Make sure the 23 knows the 1 just shipped me. I don’t know why he did that.” Blaney said.

However, after seeing the replay, the Team Penske driver clarified what he saw instead of escalating the situation.

“[Ross] tried to get down and Joey tried to play bumper cars,” Blaney added.

In the end, a single lap summed up a rough afternoon for the duo, and now all eyes will be on Wallace, who looks for a strong recovery.

