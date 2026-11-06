“We Don’t Appreciate What We Have Until We Lose It”- NASCAR Veteran Weighs In on Carson Hocevar Wake-Up Call

Jeff Burton has not forgotten what Carson Hocevar did at Martinsville. But after Spire Motorsports suspended the young driver for the season finale, Burton shifted his focus to what the setback could mean for his future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking during a USA Sports media availability, Burton said he was less concerned about punishment than about what might help Hocevar grow. Missing the Homestead race, he believes, could give the 23-year-old a dose of reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the best thing that could happen to Carson, I’m not talking about from a punishment standpoint, I’m not as concerned about a punishment as I am what long term is good for a very talented race car driver,” Burton said, in a clip shared by Steven Taranto on X. “And not only as a driver, but as a person, I believe the best thing that happened to Carson is what happened.”

“Because there are times we don’t appreciate, we’re not very, humans aren’t very smart. We don’t appreciate what we have until we lose it. So many times. And I’ve seen in this sport and in life where you get a dose of reality and it changes your perspective.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Burton is not asking Hocevar to become someone else. He believes the challenge is to keep the energy and unpredictability that make him stand out while understanding the responsibilities of racing at NASCAR’s highest level.

“I think Carson has people around him that are supporting, you know, Jeff Dickerson says we love him, we support him,” Burton said. “And if Carson will take this and say, okay, I can have a personality, I can be different, I can shake things up, I can test the system, which he does a lot. But also I have to operate within a reasonable, you know, there’s a reasonable expectation of being a professional race car driver.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the freaking NASCAR Cup Series. You should be held to a high standard, you should be. But you shouldn’t have to be like every other driver. You can still have your personality. How do I do all those things?”

The Martinsville incident is why that distinction matters. Hocevar repeatedly hit the brakes in front of Austin Cindric, damaging the front of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford and ending Cindric’s race.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s data showed four instances of the No. 77 braking directly in front of Cindric, while Hocevar’s spotter could be heard telling him to stop.

Hocevar’s post-race response added to the backlash. He said he had “got lost there for a second,” then described it as Martinsville racing and said he had fun. Burton was among those who criticized both the conduct and the explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR fined Hocevar $100,000 and docked him 25 driver points for multiple conduct violations. Josh Berry received a $50,000 fine and the same points deduction for his separate incident with Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR’s Elton Sawyer said Hocevar’s previous behavioral situations and earlier conversations with the driver were factors in the larger fine. Spire then suspended him from the Homestead finale, with Justin Haley taking over the No. 77.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this could be the best thing to happen. I’m pulling for Carson. I want him to be successful. I think that he brings an energy and excitement,” Burton said. “But he can do it and do it better than he’s doing. He doesn’t have to take his personality away.”

Burton also defended the difficult decision made by the people around Hocevar.

“So he’s going to take this and do with it what he wants. But I believe it’s an opportunity. And I believe the people around him are supporting him. They’re doing what’s, although it’s hard, you know, for us parents, we have to make hard decisions every now and then. They’re doing what’s difficult, but they’re doing what ultimately is the right thing to do for Carson. That’s what I believe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Hocevar’s conduct has become a talking point. He spun Brad Keselowski at Darlington, prompting the RFK Racing driver to warn, “His day is coming, and it’s coming hard.” He was also involved in a physical altercation with Ryan Blaney at Bristol. NASCAR’s reference to prior behavioral incidents when explaining the larger Martinsville fine shows why officials viewed the latest incident in the context of a broader pattern.

The criticism has not been limited to the broadcast booth. Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace’s spotter, questioned whether Hocevar came across as genuine in his explanation of the Cindric incident, arguing that his post-race answer did not match what happened on track. Hocevar must now earn trust in the garage without losing the unpredictable persona that has helped make him popular.

That persona has commercial appeal, too. Hocevar’s first Cup win at Talladega in April helped him break through, and the victory produced a record merchandise sales performance. His fan base and social media presence have given him an identity beyond the No. 77 Chevrolet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burton’s point is not that Hocevar should stop being outspoken or entertaining. He believes the driver can keep those qualities while accepting the accountability that comes with competing in the Cup Series.

The next step is to show he can channel that personality without crossing the line. Burton has not given up on him; he hopes Hocevar understands what he has temporarily lost—and makes sure he does not lose something bigger.