“We Got Up Against the Wall”: Jeff Gordon Exposes NASCAR Teams’ Lost Freedom Before Michael Jordan Stepped In

A charter agreement signed in September 2024 inadvertently led to one of the biggest changes in recent Cup Series history. Teams reluctantly accepted NASCAR’s “take it or leave it” deal, which included an expiration date for every charter. Most signed because they feared losing what they already had. But Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, fought back to push for changes in favor of the teams.

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Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, feels that before Jordan and Co. stepped in to drag NASCAR through their antitrust trial, the Cup Series teams felt like they were being held hostage.

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“We had made small steps, but we kind of got up against the wall because the negotiation became a negotiation, right? Instead of a collaboration. And I think now that that’s behind us, I feel like we’re way more collaborative in every aspect of the business,” Gordon said on the Business of Motorsport podcast.

Gordon felt that instead of the 2025-2031 charter agreement being a win for both the teams and the sanctioning body, it became a situation where one side won and the other lost. For a sport looking to grow and expand its footprint, he felt that was not the right approach.

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The original charter system was introduced in 2016, and the idea was to have the teams operate like a proper business. It guaranteed 36 teams a place in every race, gave them a more stable share of NASCAR’s revenue, and allowed owners to sell or lease their charters while still holding them to performance standards.

However, NASCAR proposed more restrictive clauses heading into the next cycle. Teams would be limited to just three charters, except for organizations like HMS, which already had four. The new deal also raised concerns about the system’s long-term security. Once again, the charters had an expiration date, leaving teams unsure whether the millions of dollars they were investing would pay off in the long run, since NASCAR could cancel the charters.

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Jordan, however, took NASCAR to court. He accused the sanctioning body of underpaying teams by more than a billion dollars, alleged that it was illegally monopolizing the sport, and pushed for evergreen charters and a larger share of the new $7.7 billion media rights deal. It turned out to be a case that changed NASCAR forever, and as Gordon stated in the podcast, gave the teams their freedom back.

“I think it allows us to invest, you know, in our campus and in our teams, you know, and feel good about where we’re at when we’ve got, you know, a development driver or a new driver or extending a deal with a crew chief or driver, or, you know, areas that we think that we need to get more where,” Gordon said. He added that the teams now feel much more secure.

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The trial between NASCAR and Jordan’s camp lasted about 14 months, with the sanctioning body abruptly choosing to settle the case on the ninth day of trial. By then, the court had already ruled that NASCAR was operating an illegal monopoly at the highest level of stock car racing, while several documents also exposed distasteful behavior from NASCAR’s top brass, including former commissioner Steve Phelps, who made derogatory remarks about Richard Childress. Clearly, NASCAR was on the losing foot.

Teams now have evergreen charters, meaning their charters are permanent. This gives owners more security to invest millions into their teams without worrying that they could lose their place in the sport. Most importantly, for the first time, independent teams have a formal say in how NASCAR is run.

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“Racing is all I’ve ever known… That’s why we were willing to shoulder the challenges that came with taking this stand. We believed it was worth fighting for a stronger and more sustainable future for everyone in the industry,” 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said in a statement released by his team after the settlement.

For Gordon, the biggest change is that teams no longer have to feel like they are on opposite sides of NASCAR. The charter deal gives them more security and lets teams like Hendrick focus on the future instead of worrying about what they might lose.