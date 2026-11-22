Ty Gibbs spent three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series trying to turn flashes of speed into a breakthrough. In 2026, the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finally delivered: two victories, a ninth-place finish in the standings and a Chase campaign that gave him a genuine platform to build on. But Gibbs credited more than speed for the turnaround.

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The 24-year-old finished 2025 19th in points without a win, recording five top-fives and 10 top-tens. This season, he more than doubled those top-five finishes to 13, reached the top 10 on 20 occasions and won at Bristol and Iowa. It was a major step in his fourth full-time Cup season, and he believes the people around him made a difference.

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Speaking to RACER, Gibbs described the atmosphere in the No. 54 garage in unusually blunt terms. “I definitely have a great group of guys around me. Tyler Allen is my crew chief. My engineers and my whole team and my car chief, it is just a fun group of people. It’s been a blast. Compared to 2025, this year has been awesome. In 2025 we had some awful people involved with the team and now to be able to make a big difference here is super cool.”

Gibbs did not identify the people he was referring to, so his criticism cannot fairly be attached to any one individual. The remark lands amid a turbulent period at JGR. The organization went winless in the second half of 2024 and missed the Championship 4 for the first time in the elimination-playoff era.

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An offseason reshuffle followed: Chris Gabehart moved from Denny Hamlin’s crew chief role to competition director, Chris Gayle shifted from the No. 54 to Hamlin’s No. 11, and Tyler Allen was promoted from the Xfinity Series to lead Gibbs’ Cup team.

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The changes were followed by a much more public split. Gabehart left JGR in February 2026 and joined Spire Motorsports, prompting a legal dispute over alleged misuse of confidential team information. JGR accused him of taking data and trade secrets; Gabehart acknowledged photographing some JGR materials but maintained that the information was never shared with another organization.

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A federal judge ordered him to return JGR material while allowing him to work at Spire in a role that excluded his former duties. Gabehart also said his position at JGR had not matched the role he was promised. That dispute does not establish who Gibbs meant by “awful people,” but it shows how unsettled the organization had become.

The turnaround did not come from another crew-chief change. Allen remained in place for 2026 after taking over at the start of the previous season, and the pair finally turned their potential into wins.

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Gibbs broke through at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, earning his first Cup victory in his 131st start. In August, he added a second at Iowa Speedway, holding off teammate Christopher Bell after Allen’s two-tire call helped put him in control late.

Gibbs said the team had been fast during the Chase, but crashes and a handful of difficult weeks interrupted its momentum. At Homestead, the No. 54 was running fourth late in the race before a pit-stop problem cost positions. Despite that setback, Gibbs finished ninth in the standings and came away convinced his team had the speed to run near the front consistently.

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“I think we were a top-five team, for sure,” Gibbs told RACER. “We were really strong and it was just fun to go to the track and be able to be in contention every week.” He also praised his teammates, making it clear he did not view the two wins as an individual achievement.

Gibbs is not setting a target for a particular number of victories in 2027. He told RACER that he does not really set personal goals, preferring to focus on performing at his best every weekend.

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He feels competitive at most tracks, although he acknowledged that superspeedway races are difficult to control. The larger ambition is not in doubt: he believes the No. 54 can make a run at the championship.

After a 2025 season that left him 19th and winless, Gibbs now has two Cup trophies, a top-10 points finish, and a team he says he enjoys working with. His comments suggest that, in his eyes, the improvement was not just under the hood. It started with the people around him.