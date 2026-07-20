“We Lose Things, We Lose People” – Dale Jr. Opens Up on the Emotional Pull of North Wilkesboro’s Return

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted a points-paying Cup Series race for NASCAR for the first time since September 1996. There was much more to the much-anticipated return than just a scheduling adjustment. It marked the rebirth of one of the sport’s most beloved tracks. Generations of legends built NASCAR’s identity on this exact asphalt.

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Few people understand that significance better than Dale Earnhardt Jr. He believes North Wilkesboro offers something modern racetracks simply cannot recreate.

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Dale Jr. explains why North Wilkesboro is much more than a racetrack

“It’s about nostalgia,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “We lose things, we lose people, and we lose things in the sport, tradition. We saw Junior Johnson, my dad, all those great figures that raced here. They’ll never be back, but we can get close, and that’s what Wilkesboro is about.”

“That’s what bringing Wilkesboro back is about. Getting close to those things we’ve lost. And it’s a pretty special place to be,” he continued. “I hope it translates across the television because when you’re here, and you watch cars go around it, man, it’s as close to 1996 or any year that they were out here racing as you can get. And it’s a special place.”

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The reasons North Wilkesboro holds such a special position in NASCAR history are perfectly summed up in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s remarks. It is more than just an outdated short track that has endured long enough to resurface. Instead, it is one of the foundations on which stock car racing was based.

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In 1949, North Wilkesboro was included in NASCAR’s first Cup Series schedule. And it soon rose to prominence as one of the key locations for the sport. The circuit became the battlefield for some of the biggest names in motorsport.

Here, Richard Petty won 15 times! Junior Johnson thrilled his home-state fans. Dale Earnhardt Sr., Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, and countless other Hall of Famers all left their mark on the worn asphalt. For decades, racing at North Wilkesboro was woven into the fabric of NASCAR’s identity.

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Additionally, the course symbolized something that is becoming less common in modern-day motorsports. The local population lived and breathed racing there. Fans packed the grandstands every single year, creating an atmosphere built on family tradition rather than corporate spectacle. Whenever drivers pulled through the gates, they knew they were competing at a facility carrying the immense weight of NASCAR history.

On September 29, 1996, the Tyson Holly Farms 400 was the last NASCAR Cup Series points race held at North Wilkesboro. Jeff Gordon drove his iconic No. 24 Chevrolet to victory. He passed Dale Earnhardt Sr. on a restart with 79 laps remaining and ultimately led 207 of the 400 laps. At the time, few realized they were watching the end of an era.

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NASCAR’s focus changed shortly after. Organizers chased bigger audiences and massive media markets. They moved race dates from traditional short tracks to large new speedways. North Wilkesboro lost both of its Cup Series dates and shut down. For nearly 20 years, the legendary racetrack was vacant.

That is why this return carries such emotional weight. For devoted fans, it brings NASCAR back to a period of its past that many thought was lost forever. Younger fans get the opportunity to see a location that shaped the sport.

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As Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, the legends may never race there again, but North Wilkesboro brings NASCAR as close as it can to the traditions and memories that made the sport what it is today.