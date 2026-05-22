Over two decades of memories in the NASCAR world, and the shock around the sport feels impossible to describe. That’s the legacy the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch left behind after passing away Thursday at the age of 41. Just hours earlier, his family had announced he was hospitalized with a severe illness and would miss the Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte. By Thursday evening, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing had confirmed the news nobody saw coming.

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Even while fighting through a brutal illness at Watkins Glen earlier this month, he still dragged the No. 8 car to a top-10 finish and radioed for medical help only after climbing out. That was Kyle Busch. He drove through everything. Now the same drivers who spent years battling him are trying to make sense of losing one of the toughest racers NASCAR has ever had.

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“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB,” Denny Hamlin remarked.

Sure, the two of them fired jabs at each other occasionally, but today, just like the rest of the NASCAR world, Hamlin is overwhelmed with shock.

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The details of his medical condition are still under wraps. It was suspected that his illness was connected to something that happened at Watkins Glen, when he told his team he needed a shot after the race. Although it was initially believed to be a minor illness, there is now speculation that his earlier hospitalization could be related to it.

Coming back to the all-time wins list, Busch and Hamlin sit ninth and tenth, respectively, with 63 and 61 Cup Series wins. Before Busch’s passing, they were the winningest full-time drivers in the Cup Series. During their time together at Joe Gibbs Racing, the two led the organization to victories and consistent performances. They were 1A and 1B atop that pecking order, with the advantage shifting back and forth at times.

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Looking at his Cup Series career, which spanned a little over two decades, it was filled with celebrations. He recorded a whopping 394 top-10 finishes and 35 pole positions, with the most recent coming at this year’s Daytona 500. While the Cup Series was the challenge he embraced, the Truck Series was Busch’s playground.

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In just 184 Truck Series races, he managed to win 69, with his most recent victory coming at Dover Motor Speedway earlier this month.

“Because you never know when the last one is,” he said shortly after winning his final NASCAR race.

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Indeed, we never do, and much like Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr. could not process the news either.

“Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years… I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends,” Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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After retiring from NASCAR in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was ‘eager’ to get on ‘better terms’ with the 41-year-old after the two spent years dealing with tension on and off the track. He said it was Busch who took the first step toward developing a friendship.

Dale even shared that he had plans to see Brexton’s father, along with his wife, Samantha Busch, in the coming days for a new partnership. He noted how both of them found joy in the idea of their once-rival fan bases ‘having to cheer in unison’ for them.

Now, though, he is reflecting on his late friend’s legacy, among others.

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NASCAR world mourns Kyle Busch’s passing

“Completely heartbroken to hear the news of Kyle’s passing… He was the bar we all measured ourselves against,” Kyle Larson remarked.

“Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen; he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with,” Jimmie Johnson wrote.

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Imago March 2, 2025, Austin, Texas, U.S: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 in action during the Nascar Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race, at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas. Austin U.S – ZUMAw300 20250302_zaf_w300_006 Copyright: xDanxWozniakx

Johnson and Busch spent quite a few years together at Hendrick Motorsports during the early stages of Busch’s Cup Series career. Busch drove for Hendrick Motorsports from 2003 through 2007 before becoming one of NASCAR’s defining stars over the next two decades.

“This doesn’t even feel real typing this… no race I run from now on will ever feel the same,” Chase Briscoe voiced.

“I’m so sad and stunned to hear the news about KB… Kyle was the best mentor you could ever have,” William Byron said.

“I’m a bit shell-shocked at the moment… We love you, KB. You done good. Rest easy, man,” Pat McAfee said.

“There aren’t really words for today… Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won’t be the same without you,” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said.

“Kyle was not just a mentor, but also a friend… I’m heartbroken at the loss of this champion,” Erik Jones remarked.

“In shock, absolutely heartbroken and saddened for the loss of Kyle Busch… KB is one of the best to ever do it,” AJ Allmendinger said.

“I just talked to him Friday… The devastation and sadness is beyond words,” Clint Bowyer said.

“Every day is a privilege, and today is a truly sad reminder of that… you will be deeply missed,” Carson Hocevar said.

“Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones,” Brad Keselowski wrote.

“I have so many pictures & stories about Kyle… He made me better,” Shannon Spake penned.

“Unfathomable news… His guidance and leadership was something I will cherish forever,” Corey Heim wrote.

“At a loss for words. Thinking and praying for the entire Busch family,” Connor Zilisch said.

“I’m in shock and speechless,” Mark Martin voiced.

One quote keeps hanging over everything now. After winning at Dover last week, Busch was asked how many more races he wanted to win before retirement. His answer sounded casual then. It doesn’t anymore.

“You take whatever you can get, man. You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all — trust me,” he had said.

That ended up being the final win of a career that changed NASCAR. Busch leaves behind wife Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, and a record 234 wins across NASCAR’s top three national series. More than anything, though, he leaves behind a garage full of drivers who grew up chasing him, racing him, arguing with him, and eventually respecting him.