“We Love You KB”- Denny Hamlin Echoes Shades of Jeff Gordon With Emotional Michigan Victory Tribute to Kyle Busch

It was April 21, 2007. Jeff Gordon had won the Subway Fresh Fit 500 at Phoenix Raceway and tied Dale Earnhardt on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. But instead of making the moment about himself, Gordon grabbed Dale’s iconic No. 3 flag and slowly carried it around the track in tribute. Nearly two decades later at Michigan International Speedway, another victory lane moment brought back shades of that scene. This time it was with Denny Hamlin, an 18 flag, and an emotional message for none other than Kyle Busch.

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Denny Hamlin makes Michigan about Kyle Busch

After what we witnessed today, let’s just say that at this point, it’s Denny Hamlin’s world and everyone else is just trying to live in it. A week after winning from the pole at Nashville despite getting sent to the back for a race-start penalty, Hamlin showed up at Michigan carrying a completely different problem. Hamlin incurred damage underneath the car after qualifying that forced the No. 11 to start from the rear again.

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Before the race, Hamlin almost sounded like he knew what was coming.

“It ain’t going to be easy, you know, if you look at last week, that all seemed easy. But things really fell our way and they’re gonna have to again this weekend.”

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Turns out, he was manifesting. Because over 200 laps, Hamlin turned another nightmare start into one of the most dominant wins of the Gen 7 era. And somehow, by the end of it, the story stopped being about strategy and became something much more emotional.

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Michigan marked Denny Hamlin’s 63rd NASCAR Cup Series victory. This tied him with the late Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list. And rightfully, the tribute started immediately. Over the radio after taking the checkered flag, Hamlin didn’t celebrate himself but Busch instead.

“We love you KB,” he said on the radio after taking the checkered flag.

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However, Denny Hamlin wasn’t done yet. One of Hamlin’s crew members ran out an 18 flag, which blended Kyle Busch’s iconic Joe Gibbs Racing number with the No. 8 he later carried at Richard Childress Racing. Denny Hamlin grabbed it and turned backward down the frontstretch. Did the burnout with the flag waving outside the car, then climbed out and held the flag high.

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For anyone who remembered Jeff Gordon carrying Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 flag in Phoenix, the similarities hit immediately. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch spent 15 seasons together as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. They weren’t always best friends…but they pushed each other relentlessly. They challenged each other. And over time, even when Busch moved to RCR, they built a respect that only exists between people who understand exactly what the other sacrificed to be great.

That’s what made Hamlin’s post-race words hit harder.

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“We’re still thinking about Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix. Just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week and I don’t take it for granted this opportunity that I’m in, I love to make the best of it.”

Denny Hamlin’s masterclass in patience deserved its own spotlight too. He didn’t charge through the field recklessly. Instead, he stalked it methodically and patiently. Like a tiger on a hunt. By Lap 155, Hamlin had already worked himself into third.

Then came the restart on Lap 162 and that’s where Hamlin launched. Three-wide at the start-finish line and by the time the next lap started, Hamlin cleared for the lead. And from there, the field disappeared in the mirror. By Lap 182, Hamlin had stretched the advantage to 3.613 seconds over Daniel Suarez while others started fuel-saving.

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With just four laps to go, Denny Hamlin’s lead ballooned to 10.092 seconds as Erik Jones moved into second. By the final lap, the game was over as Denny Hamlin crossed the line 11.11 seconds ahead of Jones. As reported by NASCAR journalist Alan Cavanna, that may stand as the largest oval margin of victory in the Gen 7 era.

11 seconds for the 11 car.

However, with all that being said, Michigan won’t be remembered for the gap. Instead, it’ll be remembered for what happened after the finish line. When one of Kyle Busch’s oldest rivals reminded everyone that sometimes racing’s strongest tributes come from the people who competed against you the hardest.