“We Never Give Up”: Richard Childress Racing Responds After Kyle Busch Crew Chief Change

Ten races into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing has already made a decisive move. Kyle Busch sits 27th in the standings with just one top-10 finish, a 10th-place run at Talladega, marking one of the slowest starts of his Cup career. For a two-time champion, that level of performance forced action, and RCR responded immediately.

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The Kyle Busch Crew Chief Replacement

RCR removed crew chief Jim Pohlman from the No. 8 pit box after 10 races and replaced him with competition director Andy Street, who previously worked with Busch during the latter part of the 2025 season. The organization expects Street to stabilize performance immediately. Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 car for RCR, addressed the move and its impact on the team.

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“Shown that his ability to work with Kyle at the end of the year last year and have some solid runs, I think that’s what was the obvious move to make. We’ll stop, and I think it should be a positive for that team,” Dillon said.

The urgency inside RCR is already visible on the shop floor. Dillon shared a moment that captured the team’s mindset. “One of the guys in the shop said this week, ‘We’ll do whatever it takes. We’ll stay late. We want to prove who we are as a company, that we battle and that we never give up. When you think we’re down, we’re going to pop off a win and figure it out,’” Dillon said.

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The immediate goal is clear: elevate the No. 8 team to match the execution level of the No. 3 group.“I’m proud that we’re maximizing the capability of our cars. I think from the No. 3 team side, we’ve got to get the 8 to do that. And when we can both be doing that, hopefully the small things we figure out will drop those finishes from 15th on a good day to eighth to 10th,” Dillon said. “And then once you start running from eighth to 10th, I think it’s everybody’s game in these races.”

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Busch addressed the entire shop at the start of the week, a move Dillon described as a strong leadership signal during a difficult stretch.

“I talked to Kyle. His next win is going to be the biggest of his career if you think of it the right way,” Dillon said.

For a driver with two championships and over 60 Cup wins, the expectations are clear. The crew chief change reflects a results-driven decision rather than a long-term experiment.

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Former driver Kevin Harvick noted that both Busch and Pohlman are outspoken personalities, which led to friction on the radio rather than consistent execution on track. Pohlman will remain within RCR in a competition department role.

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The numbers reinforce the decision. Busch’s only top-10 finish came at Talladega, his average finish sits outside the top 20, and he has not won a race since June 2023. It marks one of the toughest stretches of his 22-year Cup career.

Austin Dillon’s growing role inside RCR

Dillon’s own season has been challenging, sitting around 24th in the standings with no top-10 finishes. At the same time, he is widely viewed as the future leader of RCR, with the organization continuing its family-operated structure.

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His preparation has extended beyond NASCAR. Since 2022, Dillon has served as general manager of the Carolina Cowboys in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, a role designed to develop his leadership experience. The Cowboys went on to win the 2025 team championship.

Off the track, Dillon co-owns Team Dillon Management with his brother Ty Dillon, representing drivers such as Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek. Within RCR, he has already taken on a larger voice in team decisions, including advocating for Busch’s arrival and staying involved in technical discussions.

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Crew members describe him as someone who genuinely connects with the people building his cars, a quality that matters in a team built with family roots and traditions in mind.

The expectation is that Austin will eventually step out of the No. 3 and into the front office, with Ty potentially handling operations alongside him. While the structure is still in its formation stage, the direction has been set. For RCR, the fire on track and for the future now both have the same name.