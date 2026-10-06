Owen Larson’s 2026 season did not exactly look like the beginning of a breakout campaign. The young racer had shown flashes of speed, but his results had not consistently matched the potential surrounding his name as Kyle Larson’s son. Then something changed, and suddenly Owen began racing with a different level of confidence and maturity. His recent performances have caught the attention of those watching his development closely, including his father and fellow racers. But the reason behind that sudden surge is far more unexpected than another step forward behind the wheel.

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“Owen, he’s been doing way better here recently. He broke his back a few months ago, so he had to take like six weeks off. And in that time off, he was just iRacing all the time. I mean, hours upon hours. It was summer, so there was no school, and he was just iRacing. And I don’t know, came back from that, I’m sure, was hungry and all that. And he’s won probably close to half his races since that. So, I joke I’m like, man, we should have just broken his back earlier,” Kyle Larson was obviously joking on the Stacking Pennies podcast, but the transformation he was describing in his son was very real.

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Owen had already established himself as one of the young drivers to watch in the micro sprint ranks, racing at venues such as Millbridge Speedway and competing against other young prospects from racing families. He also showed his potential at major events, finishing fourth in the Restricted A-Class feature at the 2026 Tulsa Shootout after starting third.

For most young racers, that kind of interruption, which was only confirmed by Kyle, can make it difficult to maintain momentum. Owen found a different way to stay sharp. He spent the time on iRacing, putting in what his father described as “hours upon hours” behind the virtual wheel.

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With school out, he had the opportunity to spend much of his recovery studying racing from home, keeping his instincts active and continuing to think about the details that matter once he returned to a real car. And when that return finally came, Larson noticed something different.

Owen was not simply faster. He appeared more mature in the way he approached racing, processing information more effectively and making better decisions behind the wheel.

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That improvement became particularly obvious at Coles County Speedway in Mattoon, Illinois. Owen won the KKM Giveback Challenge Series Restricted Micro Sprint feature after a late battle that required him to make several aggressive moves for the lead. He used sliders and crossover moves during the closing laps before taking the checkered flag, later describing those final five laps as the best of his career.

The performance was significant for another reason. It showed the difference in Owen’s decision-making. Instead of simply relying on raw speed, he was responding to what was happening around him, adjusting his approach and making the right move at the right time. That is the kind of development Larson says he has noticed since his son returned.

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Owen’s career remains in its formative stages, but he has already gained experience at major youth events and around some of the country’s strongest micro sprint competition. His development has also benefited from working with experienced people within Kyle Larson’s racing circle, including Clinton Boyles, who has worked with Owen and his sister Audrey.

The irony is that Owen’s biggest recent step forward came after he was forced to stop racing. The injury kept him out of the car, but it did not keep him away from racing. Instead, iRacing gave him a way to continue learning while his body recovered.

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And when he returned, Kyle Larson saw a driver who was not only hungry to race again, but more capable of understanding what the car and the race were asking of him.

That is why the joke about breaking his back earlier carries a little more weight. Larson would never actually wish the injury on his son. But he cannot deny what happened afterward.