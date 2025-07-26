“We Want It All” – Chase Elliott Sets His Sight on the Big Prize After Shoving His Teammate for the Championship

As the NASCAR Cup Series approaches its critical phases, every lap, every overtake, and every point gained can make the difference between glory and disappointment. Recently at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott broke a prolonged winless streak with a race victory that highlighted not just raw driving skill but the subtle interplay of teamwork under pressure. With only a few regular-season races remaining, competition has intensified, and playoff points are incredibly valuable in determining who advances. Elliott’s performance highlights how team dynamics can be as crucial as on-track action.

Yet, behind this victory lies a broader context of pursuit, strategy, and stakes that extends beyond a single triumph. In the current season, Elliott stands with just one win but is keenly aware that accumulating playoff points is crucial for the months ahead, highlighting a race not only against rivals but also against the ticking clock of the championship chase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elliott’s vision for more than just a win

Chase Elliott’s win at Atlanta was a major boost, yet his focus has swiftly shifted to a grander objective. Speaking candidly with Frontstrech, Elliott made clear that while winning the race and collecting those valuable 15 playoff points for the regular season title is important, it’s just part of a larger ambition. “Yeah, we want it all. Everybody does,” he said, underscoring a relentless hunger not only for the points but also for multiple victories before the playoffs start.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Elliott emphasized the importance of playoff points, noting that with only one win this season, the fifteen extra points from the regular season title could be crucial. While he values these points, he prioritizes daily efforts over relying solely on bonuses.“I live it and I see it, and we work together on a day-to-day basis. I know that everyone is doing a really good job.” he said during an interview with Frontstreach. Yet, he acknowledges the practical importance of accumulating more wins and playoff points to strengthen their position.

Reflecting on experiences, Chase Elliott noted the difference between seasons when he had few playoff points and others when his points bank was more secure. “I promise it is a lot easier when you have a lot in the bank,” he said, emphasizing that having a buffer of playoff points serves as a safety net in a sport where many factors are unpredictable. This strategic cushion becomes critical as uncertainty can sway outcomes, making early accumulation of playoff points essential for a strong postseason run.

The Atlanta win was also a testament to teamwork, highlighted by teammate Alex Bowman’s decisive push on the final lap. Elliott gave credit to Bowman, saying, “He did a great job giving me good shoves,” which allowed him to overtake Brad Keselowski and secure the victory. This moment underscores a dynamic at Hendrick Motorsports where teammates can collaborate strategically to maximize their chances. Elliott’s appreciation for Bowman’s selfless move illustrates the blend of individual ambition and team coordination that will be a hallmark as the championship fight intensifies.

This blend of confidence, strategic point accumulation, and teamwork forms the core of Elliott’s championship mindset as the regular season draws toward a close and the playoffs loom. His focus goes beyond just the scoreboard; it encompasses sustained performance, smart point management, and leveraging crucial team dynamics to “get it all.”

Chase Elliott’s new avatar and the growing voice in the playoff debate

Chase Elliott is not only making waves on the track but is also emerging as a prominent and influential voice in the ongoing debate over NASCAR’s playoff and points systems. Having long been seen as a quietly consistent competitor, Elliott’s recent shift toward advocacy reflects a new, more outspoken side of the seven-time Most Popular Driver, resonating strongly with fans and the broader NASCAR community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2025, Elliott showcases remarkable consistency with 12 top-10 finishes and no results outside the top 20, although he has only one win. This strong performance puts him at the top of the standings, raising concerns about NASCAR’s playoff format, which favors wins over consistent excellence. Elliott voices fans’ frustrations, questioning the need for the elimination system, especially when points races remain competitive. He suggests that a full-season points format could yield equally exciting competition.

“We’ve had a really good and competitive battle to the regular season (championship) over correct me if I’m wrong the last two or three years. It’s really been pretty tight all the way down to Daytona. If you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it looks pretty solid to me. The system would be just fine if you just had a full season,” Elliott said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

Fans have rallied behind Elliott’s candid critiques, seeing his voice as necessary to challenge a system many view as flawed. His candidness, combined with strong on-track performance, increases his credibility as a leader advocating for changes that would better balance race wins with consistent, season-long excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elliott’s connection with fans deepened after breaking a 44-race winless streak at Atlanta in June 2025. Celebrating with his home crowd, he acknowledged their support, reinforcing his role as a voice for change. This blend of competitive drive and fan loyalty positions Elliott as a key figure in shaping NASCAR’s future amid playoff debates.