“We Were So Close”- Jimmie Johnson Confesses Biggest Regret About His Broken Relationship With Chad Knaus

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus won seven Cup Series championships together. That feat made them one of the greatest duos in sports history. Despite their unprecedented success, Johnson still carries one major regret about how their partnership ended.

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Jimmie Johnson wishes he and Chad Knaus finished their journey together

“Looking back, I wish we could have been adults at that point in time and closed out. He only went two more years as well. I mean, we were so close to getting a full pull on 19 years.”

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That was Jimmie Johnson’s honest reflection while looking back on his legendary partnership with Chad Knaus. After nearly two decades together, the seven-time Cup champion wishes they had found a way to finish their NASCAR careers side-by-side.

Johnson explained that while he and Knaus always shared tremendous chemistry, the relentless pressure of competing at the highest level slowly changed their relationship. Their heated exchanges over the team radio became part of NASCAR folklore. However, for years they managed to leave those arguments behind once race day ended.

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As Jimmie Johnson recalled, Monday was always supposed to be a fresh start. Toward the latter stages of their partnership, however, that reset became “easier said than done.” The frustration of chasing victories and championships made disagreements feel more personal. This eventually led Rick Hendrick to move Knaus to William Byron’s No. 24 team after the 2018 season while Johnson continued with a new leadership group.

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Ironically, it was Rick Hendrick himself who had once saved the partnership when it appeared destined to fall apart. During the 2005 season finale, a crash destroyed Johnson’s title hopes, and he finished fifth in the championship behind Tony Stewart. Tensions between driver and crew chief had reached a breaking point. Determined not to split the duo, Hendrick invited both men into his office. And there, surprisingly, chocolate chip cookies sat on a Mickey Mouse plate alongside glasses of milk.

“You guys act like kids, I’m going to treat you like kids,” Hendrick famously told them. “If you’re going to act like children, let’s have some milk and cookies, and we’ll sit on the floor and have timeout.” After breaking the ice with laughter, Hendrick walked out and let the two work through their differences themselves.

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The meeting became one of the most famous moments in NASCAR history. What followed was even more remarkable. Johnson and Knaus won five consecutive Cup Series championships from 2006 through 2010. This made them the first driver-crew chief combination ever to accomplish the feat. They won two more titles in 2013 and 2016. Johnson tied Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven championships. Knaus reached seven titles. Only Dale Inman has more among crew chiefs.

That famous “milk and cookies” meeting saved their partnership once. That fact makes Johnson’s recent regret hit even harder. They survived a massive breaking point early in their careers. But in the end, the pressure finally broke them apart.

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It eventually left Jimmie Johnson wondering what might have been had the two found one last way to reset the clock and finish their historic 19-year journey together.