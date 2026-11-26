Brake rotors were exploding, cars were spinning and the caution flag had flown 18 times before Kyle Larson survived a double-overtime finish at WWT Raceway on Sept. 13, 2026. When the dust cleared, he was about three-tenths of a second ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. For the crew on Larson’s radio, the checkered flag settled something much bigger than one chaotic Sunday.

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“So, I guess two stories will start with, you know, Kyle’s situation and just our year this year, right? So, man, we changed cars, you know, the bodies and stuff like that, and we struggled as a manufacturer, right? And we were terrible,” Spotter Tyler Monn told Clear 28 Agency.

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Chevrolet’s updated Cup Series body did not respond to the setups that had worked before, and Hendrick, the benchmark organization of the sport, felt it. Larson’s No. 5 team, the reigning series champion, went 51 races without a victory, stretching from Kansas in May 2025 to Gateway.

Monn recalled the drought with a number higher than the official one, 55 races against NASCAR’s 51, but his point about the response was clear. “I mean, we haven’t won since Kansas the following year, 55 races, you know, a winless streak that we ended up breaking, but it’s times like that when you are down, you work that much harder. It’s a never-give-up attitude.”

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Monn credits crew chief Cliff Daniels with building the culture that lets the team rebound. “And man, look, Cliff is pretty much the leader, right? He’s 100% the leader, I guess I should say, but he is the reason why this team is the way it is, to keep rebounding over time. So, you know, what I have learned over the last six seasons being with them guys is just putting in the work.”

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Daniels has been just as direct. After early-season trouble, he admitted the team overreached at Phoenix and Darlington, chasing too many changes instead of protecting a dependable baseline.

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“We’ve learned through those mistakes that we can’t just overreach on everything, every week. Everything can’t be in question every week. There’s some things that have to be your solid foundation point. You’ve got to be more calculated of the things that you’re going to build in that are different.”

The payoff came at a track that had never given Hendrick a win. WWT Raceway, formerly Gateway, was the only regular stop on the Cup schedule where the organization had come up empty.

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Kyle Larson changed that for his 33rd career victory and first since Kansas in May 2025, holding the lead through three restarts in the final two laps of regulation and seven laps of overtime.

The victory also reshaped the Chase. The second race of the postseason moved Larson from seventh to second in the standings after a 73-point day, nine points behind Denny Hamlin, and he celebrated in victory lane in a hat honoring the late Kyle Busch.

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Rivals were less fortunate: Ryan Blaney, third in the Chase entering the race, crashed out with a brake failure and finished 35th.

Larson thanked his team for staying patient through the winless streak and credited the fans for giving the group room to figure things out. He also acknowledged Joey Logano had the best car; the crew’s Lap 202 call for four tires, while Logano took two, helped swing it.

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Monn says persistence is the lesson he would hand to younger drivers and teams. “As long as you show up, do your job, put in the work, man, it’ll take care of itself. And when you do peak, you’re going to peak. And that’s exactly what happened this year when we got to the chase.”

Hendrick’s first win at the track also came as a one-two finish, with Bowman right behind Larson, a sign the foundation Daniels demanded was solid again. For a team that spent months questioning too many things, the victory was less a rescue than proof of what Monn preaches: show up, do the work, and let the results catch up. Sometimes that takes 51 long races.