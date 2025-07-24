Weeks After Escaping War Torn Country, NASCAR Champion Called Up for Xfinity Run

On June 29, 2025, Alon Day lined up for an ARCA Series race at Lime Rock Park, but his battle to get there had started long before the green flag dropped. The only Israeli NASCAR driver was about to leave for the United States, but that’s when tensions broke between Israel and Iran, leaving Day in a delicate position. With flights grounded and land routes too risky, Day chose the only remaining option: a 30-hour sea journey aboard a small private boat. It wasn’t a luxury escape. It was a necessity. Alone and seasick through violent waves, he left everything behind to chase the opportunity waiting on American soil. The gamble paid off, barely.

Day reached the U.S. just in time to strap into one of the most competitive ARCA rides of his career. It was a rare opening for a driver whose journey to NASCAR has been anything but conventional. And while the world around him spun in chaos, Day showed up with a singular focus: to race. What happened next didn’t just justify the risk; it reignited a career many thought had stalled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From survival to redemption

At Lime Rock Park, Alon Day, a 4-time NASCAR Euro Series champion, took everything he had endured and turned it into a performance. Driving the No. 25 Toyota for powerhouse Venturini Motorsports, Day surged into contention early, taking the lead by lap 16. A miscommunication during the race’s mid-event break knocked him back to 11th, but Day fought his way forward, slicing through traffic and closing the gap to the leader in the final laps. He crossed the line second, delivering the strongest statement yet that his American campaign was no one-off gesture; it was a resurgence in motion.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That performance didn’t go unnoticed. As reported by Jayski, Day will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series next month at Portland International Raceway, driving the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing. It marks his fourth career Xfinity start and a shot at redemption after his 2024 appearance at Chicago ended with a crash during practice. Now, with momentum on his side and a deeper purpose fueling every lap, Day isn’t just filling a seat.

Still visibly emotional after the race at Lime Rock, Day admitted the podium finish felt both exhilarating and frustrating. “It’s hard to swallow. I really wanted that victory today, I felt it in my hands.” But even in defeat, he recognized the breakthrough that Lime Rock represented. “The JSSI car was so quick, and I’m thankful for the opportunity… I love racing in America.”

More than anything, it was the feeling of finally having the right tools in the right place—a competitive car, a capable team, and a clear shot to prove himself. “Finally, I have a good team. I have good sponsors. Everything I need around me. So, I felt like I must. “It didn’t really matter. I will do anything I can.” And now, with a new Xfinity chance incoming, Day has every intention of making the next one count.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alon Day and the globalization of NASCAR

Alon Day’s upcoming start at Portland reflects a larger shift in NASCAR’s talent pool. As a four-time NASCAR Euro Series champion, Day represents a growing wave of international drivers pushing their way onto American soil and shaking up a sport long dominated by homegrown talent. From his early ventures into stock car racing to this Portland opportunity, Day’s persistence mirrors NASCAR’s evolving landscape, one that aims to bring proven international drivers into the American racing fold.

Day joins a list of international names making inroads, from Shane van Gisbergen’s shock debut win to Kamui Kobayashi’s Cup start and Daniel Suárez’s full-time Cup presence. Teams like Sam Hunt Racing are increasingly looking abroad, valuing road-course experience and adaptability. With each start, drivers like Day chip away at the sport’s traditionally U.S.-centric foundation and redefine what a NASCAR driver can look like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alon Day’s return at Portland isn’t just about getting back behind the wheel; it shows how far he’s come and where NASCAR’s headed. After missing out last year because of a crash, he’s now earning another shot with a solid team. It’s also part of a bigger shift, with more international drivers stepping into the mix. Day’s story proves that with the right skill and determination, there’s always a way back on track.