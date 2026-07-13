“Went to Tell Him Sorry” – Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Calls Out Bubba Wallace’s Disrespect After Failed Atlanta Push

Ty Gibbs walked up to Bubba Wallace to apologize. Wallace did not take it well. That is the short version of what happened at Atlanta on July 13, a night that started with a weather delay and ended with two Toyota teammates at each other’s throats.

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“I went to tell him, sorry, because he cleared himself, and then unfortunately he showed a lot of disrespect,” Gibbs said flatly. “I was just trying to help push him to the win at the end.”

Wallace saw things differently. The bad blood started at the end of Stage 2. Wallace was running in sixth place and threw a block on Gibbs. Blocking in Atlanta is incredibly dangerous. The closing speeds are massive. Gibbs had a huge run and nowhere to go. He hit Wallace square in the bumper and spun him out. A solid stage finish vanished for the No. 23 team.

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He recovered. Charged back. In overtime, Bubba Wallace went three-wide and crossed the line in 2nd. Then NASCAR got involved. On that final lap, his car got loose. To keep it off the wall, he dipped below the double-yellow line, the boundary that drivers are not allowed to use to gain positions.

He entered the corner in 3rd. He finished in 2nd. That is the rule, right there, and so he was black flagged. Demoted to 29th. His team spent 31 minutes in the NASCAR hauler fighting it. They brought telemetry.

The data showed Wallace was hard on the brakes, actively trying to hand the spot back. It also showed Gibbs’ bumper kept pushing him from behind, shoving him from 3rd to 2nd while he was still below the line. NASCAR heard all of it and said no. Yellow-line calls are not appealable.

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Then there was the pit road exchange. Gibbs walked over to say sorry about Stage 2. Wallace told him he needed to lift instead of driving through him. Gibbs said Wallace needed to stop blocking. Gibbs went to his interview and used the word disrespect. Wallace went to his and said Toyota teammates do not race well together. Whose fault was it?

Both, depending on which incident you are looking at. Stage 2, that one is mostly on Wallace. Late blocks at Atlanta are dangerous. The track is fast, the runs are massive, and a trailing driver with momentum cannot just vanish because you move down. Gibbs had no space. Most people watching agreed.

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The final lap is messier. Wallace was trying to avoid a wreck and back out of the pass. But Gibbs gave him a hard shove. The rulebook does not care about intent. Wallace broke the yellow line rule and advanced his position. The final-lap call alone cost him 27 championship points. Combine that with his lost Stage 2 points, and it was a terrible night. Wallace now sits just 55 points above the playoff cutline.

He said it himself, “everybody behind us is licking their chops. We’re not safe.”

Gibbs tried to do the right thing after the race. It backfired. Now, both of them head into the final weeks of the regular season with unfinished business and a teammate dynamic that Toyota Racing Development will have to sort out before it gets worse.