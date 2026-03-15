“We’re Competing Against NASCAR…”: Kyle Larson Makes Bold Claim as His Racing Venture Gains Ground on 48-YO Rivals

Kyle Larson may be the current NASCAR champion, but away from Sundays, he is quietly building something that could challenge his series’ direct rival. As a dirt racing fan, Kyle Larson owns the racing series High Limit Racing. Larson’s love of sprint cars and dirt racing helped him grow the sport exponentially after he founded it in 2022, and now his series is ready to challenge one of the biggest powers in sprint racing.

Larson draws World of Outlaws comparisons with High Limit

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When one of the reporters drew Larson’s attention to his own racing series, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was rather proud of himself and his racing series for their accomplishments in the past three years of running.

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“Well, yeah. I mean, I think what we’ve been able to accomplish in just two full seasons and now heading into our third is pretty spectacular. So, it was a huge undertaking, and I’m just proud of everybody at High Limit, proud of all the employees there that work really hard, and proud of all the team members who compete and travel up and down the road and put on such great events.”

Not only that, Larson further went on to compare his series against the France family’s monopoly in the sprint car racing discipline. He feels like their current progress is easily enough to separate them as one of the best series in the market currently, that is easily able to take on giants like the World of Outlaws.

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They have been in the market for nearly 48 years, similar to NASCAR in stock car racing. Yet, Larson’s series is easily able to go toe-to-toe with them.

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“I mean, you just look at it like we’re competing against NASCAR basically, of sprint cars. Like the head, the outlaws are just… they’ve been around forever.

“They’re huge, and we’re every bit matching them in most ways and beating them in a lot of different categories. So I think we’re doing a phenomenal job and just have to stay focused on the task as an organization and a series, and who knows where we can go?”

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His racing series has been catching everyone’s attention ever since its debut. In its first year, Larson and co. acquired Tony Stewart‘s failed sprint car venture. By its second year, they were already hosting more than 50 races with a purse of nearly $5M.

Come 2025, and the series started airing on FS1, giving them a lot of exposure and further increasing the fame of their series. As a result, in 2026 they are going to be sponsored by Interstate Batteries as their primary sponsor.

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While Larson’s racing series is successful off track, the defending NASCAR champion himself is among the legends of dirt and sprint car racing. How does he manage to keep his cool with such a busy schedule?

Kyle Larson reveals the secret to competing more

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As a driver, Kyle Larson is probably one of the most active racers on the grid currently. He never stays still. Almost every time, Larson can be found racing somewhere or another. Not only that, but he is also amazingly fast in those other series and ends up winning more than expected.

It’s almost inhumane how he can keep his focus amidst the jam-packed 36-race NASCAR schedule. But for Larson, it is not as difficult as it sounds.

“I mean, I think if you do it enough, it just becomes natural, I guess. So yeah, I mean, typically I feel like a lot of times I do this: you get to fly, you get done with practice, and you fly to a track, so you have time to kind of calm down, focus, and get your mind right. But this is like I’m literally on track in 20 minutes. So I’ve got to go.”

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Larson makes it sound so easy, but in reality, it is much more difficult than anything imaginable. However, with a mindset like Kyle Larson’s, the exhaustion and busy schedule do not affect it that much. He knows the exact ways to calm his mind and focus on the race at hand instead of letting it wander beyond need.