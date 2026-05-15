“We’re Going to Take You Off”: Veteran NASCAR Insider Comes Clean After Ending 30-YO Career

For decades, NASCAR journalists have lived a life that most fans never really see. Endless flights, late-night deadlines, cross-country travel, and countless weekends spent chasing stories from the garage area! But behind the glamour of covering motorsports lies an industry rapidly shrinking under modern media pressures. Now, a veteran reporter has pulled back the curtain on that harsh reality after revealing how her three-decade motorsports career was effectively brought to an end.

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Jenna Fryer’s AP run comes to an end

“I felt it was something a change was coming just in, like the slow pace it was taking to approve my schedule. I wasn’t feeling highly confident about what the management was thinking. The Monday after Phoenix, I got a call from one of the managers, and they said we’re going to take you off motorsports.”

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Jenna Fryer’s 30-year career covering racing for the Associated Press, which made her one of the most well-known and respected voices in NASCAR and American motorsports journalism, basically came to an end with that moment, as she told NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck.

Fryer claims that the AP’s reduction of its racing coverage model was a major factor in the decision. The organization intended to cut back on travel-intensive racing coverage and concentrate only on a few major events, such as the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, and one Formula One race per season, rather than continuing full-time, on-the-ground reporting throughout NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula One.

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For Fryer, the move represented far more than just a personal career shift. At a time when numerous publications are already reducing racing coverage owing to expenses and shifting media priorities, it represented the slow decline of dedicated motorsports journalism.

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Her frustration became especially clear when she explained how major NASCAR developments continued happening while she was effectively sidelined from the beat. Crew chief shakeups, breaking team news, and garage storylines unfolded without one of the sport’s most experienced reporters actively covering them.

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The choice felt even more unexpected in light of Fryer’s resume. Over the course of three decades, she established herself as one of the most diligent writers in racing, covering big international sporting events for the AP while also covering NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula One. In addition to her duties in motorsports, Fryer covered four FIFA World Cups and five Summer Olympics over her tenure.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace also addressed the situation on his “Coffee With Kenny” podcast. Knowing Fryer’s experience and reputation within the garage, Wallace made it clear he believed she would quickly land on her feet despite the setback. “So Jenna’s out, and she’s going to go on and do something else. She’ll find another job. She’s quality, and she’ll be just fine.”

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For many longtime NASCAR fans, her departure felt less like one reporter leaving a beat and more like the end of an era in racing journalism itself.