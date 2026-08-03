“We’re Ruthless About Where We Put Our Money”- NASCAR OEM’s Strategic Shift Alienates Blue Collar Families

NASCAR and automakers share a unique bond. They are not just putting the label on the race cars, but they are communicating with the direct consumer through the sport. However, for one of the legacy OEM partners, Ford has found themselves at a crossroads. From being one of the most successful automakers in the country, they are now targeting a niche audience. Thus

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Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, revealed a major shift in the company’s strategy. “We play only where we have real competitive advantage, or we can build one, and we’re ruthless about where we put our money. Every dollar must earn durable returns and drive profitable growth.”

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As consumers shift from sedans to SUVs and EVs, Ford is abandoning its affordable lineup. Ford dealers are now operating without cars like the Escape SUV and Focus sedan, which once generated significant sales.

Ford Escape sold 139,387 units in 2025, which was down by 11.4%. Meanwhile, the full-size Ford Bronco was up by 33.7%. Previously, Ford dealers used to sell bulk orders of the Escape SUV or Focus Sedans. But they are now being phased out to tackle the shift in consumers’ purchasing habits.

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A report by The Wall Street Journal stated that a decade ago, a Ford SUV would cost less than $15,000, along with options within the range of $20,000. But the price tag on the most affordable Ford SUV has climbed up to $30,000. This pricing shift mirrors Ford’s NASCAR strategy: abandon mass-market vehicles, focus on high-margin performance and luxury models

Matt Simpson, the executive director at Ford, witnessed a parade of brawny off-road SUVs at NASCAR’s Michigan track. These were customized vehicles with paint jobs, high horsepower and upgrades. And these are the sort of packages that could drive Ford’s strategic business decisions. But average NASCAR fans seeking affordable sedans and hatchbacks will find Ford’s showroom increasingly bare.

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Even Ford understands the mass market affordable cars aren’t growing to drive growth or revenue. “If I had to grade us in the years past, in the affordable space, we were average at both, and therefore it wasn’t a sustainable winning proposition,” Andrew Frick, president of Ford’s electric- and gas-vehicle divisions, said in an interview.

However, Blue Ovals aren’t restricting themselves to these strategic changes. Rather, they are also trying to compete in the EV market.

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The EV Push Has Failed to Win Over Fans in NASCAR

In order to make up for the cuts in the mass market model, Ford is doubling down on making their EV lineup work. They are planning to roll out 30,000 EV trucks, and they are prepared to go against the EV giants like Tesla.

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“Our expectation is to compete not with some of the, you know, average EV players, but with the Teslas of the world,” Frick added. We’ve seen a similar approach taking shape in NASCAR. All three OEMs, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford, worked together with NASCAR to develop a CUV prototype.

NASCAR displayed the prototype at the Chicago Street race and reportedly considered replacing the V8 engine with electric powertrains. NASCAR even considered fielding electric cars in its second-tier O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. But the pushback from the fans and the prominent voices of the sport was strong.

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“A switch to anything unlike what we have would be a massive, massive mistake. We’re going up, right? Things are going well. We got a great TV partner. We have great numbers. We got great fan engagement. I think any kind of a change like that, dramatic as that would be, would destroy the series as we know it,” Dale Jr said in response.

EVs in NASCAR haven’t been an acceptable idea, but it looks like Ford is willing to take the bet to reinvent themselves. It will be interesting to see how their plan unfolds, but as of now it looks like a big gamble.