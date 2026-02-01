“What a Joke”: NASCAR Sparks Fan Fury After Another Behind-the-Scenes Clash Shakeup

Initially scheduled to take place tonight, the NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium has been postponed again. NASCAR is losing out in the never-ending race against the weather, as the race is now scheduled to take place on Wednesday, almost resulting in a full week’s delay. This has sparked significant backlash from fans online.

According to the latest reports from Jeff Gluck on X, “Bummer news: NASCAR has moved the Clash to WEDNESDAY night (6 p.m. ET). Originally had been scheduled for tonight, then bumped to Monday night, now Wednesday night. Travel is still too treacherous between here and Charlotte.”

The historic winter in North Carolina has been a constant pain for NASCAR over the past few days. The snowfall on track already makes it undrivable. However, fans’ safety matters. Currently, that looks tough.

The NCDOT has already advised people to stay off the roads, owing to the rapid icing problem. This means neither fans nor teams can visit the stadium without putting themselves at risk. As such, NASCAR is trying to postpone the event for as long as possible.

In doing so, they are facing heavy losses since NASCAR is providing 120% credit based on the full value of their order, or 100% refund of their purchase. It is a huge relief to the suffering fans but a big dent to NASCAR’s revenue. The Clash is the very first race of the upcoming 2026 season. Even though it does not hold significance in the championship, it allows the fans and drivers to come together once again. The delay of the Clash is only making it worse for NASCAR.

The news has naturally sparked fan fury in the comments section. The fans were already enraged and critical of NASCAR’s decision to host the Clash in North Carolina, but the latest move has ripped away their patience completely.

NASCAR social media community revolts against lack of planning

For a sport as big as NASCAR, they should be ready for any mishap or unfavorable situation. And ultimately, even when it is not their fault (owing to the weather conditions), NASCAR is still being held responsible since they should have planned the schedule for the race more carefully.

A fan remarked on the poor planning done by NASCAR in lieu of bad weather conditions. “Almost like it was a bad idea to try and race in North Carolina during the dead of winter.”

Another fan was extremely disappointed with the way things are progressing. They took a jab at NASCAR, reminding them that the race should’ve been organized at Daytona instead of the Bowman Gray Stadium. “Damn if only nascar moved it back to Daytona we would have never had this issue. What a joke.”

Additionally, some other fans were also not impressed with NASCAR shifting the race mid-week. It would be better if the race were on the weekend again, as claimed by the fans. “What about Friday and Saturday? It would be much better weather, lotta eyes on it with all races. Lotta people may not be able to make a Wednesday race, it’s almost like they are not very bright.”

Meanwhile, some even think that the race will eventually end up getting shifted to Saturday because of the weather. “It’s raining/snowing Wednesday too…. Should’ve done it Tuesday. Gonna end up racing next Saturday calling it now.”

The outcry is rather strong, and some even demand that the race be canceled already. “⁠I won’t be able to see it now, wish it was canceled instead.” But amidst all the commotion, some fans are still in support owing to NASCAR’s dedication to safety protocols. A fan said, “Probably this is being changed mainly for the safety of the spectators and crews trying to get to the track.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Based on the images out of NC, this is the smart move. Hopefully by Wednesday, the roads are safe for travel.”

If you are in North Carolina, it is inadvisable to go out or drive due to the dangerous conditions on the road. We pray for your safety and hope that NASCAR is able to solve the issues as soon as possible so that fans get a fulfilling race experience.